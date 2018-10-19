Early voting in Georgia started on Monday, and according to the ACLU, ballots are already being thrown out due to strict voting laws. On Wednesday, the ACLU of Georgia sued to rectify a "signature mismatch" law, naming Georgia's secretary of state Brian Kemp, as well as all county registrars as defendants. Bustle has reached out to Kemp's campaign for comment.

Currently, Georgia law requires that election officials void any absentee ballots or absentee ballot applications if they think the signatures in the voter's paperwork don't match. According to the ACLU, election officials aren't given any formal training on how to assess handwriting for consistency, or even standardized instructions on what constitutes a mismatch.

This isn't the first lawsuit the ACLU has filed against Kemp, a Republican who is also currently running for governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Last week the organization sued him over Georgia's "exact match" law, which requires all personal information included on voter registration forms to match the state's database. A missed punctuation mark or absent middle name can get voters placed on a "pending" registration list, according to Reuters. The ACLU says there are currently more than 50,000 names on that list and accused Kemp of using the law to swing the gubernatorial race in his favor.

More to come ...