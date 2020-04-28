Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Zayn Malik

A recent birthday isn't the only thing model Gigi Hadid may be celebrating while in quarantine. According to TMZ, Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child. The news comes from a "family source," and has not been confirmed by Hadid or Malik. Bustle has reached out to a representative for comment.

If you're wondering when the two stars even got back together, allow us to break down the timeline. The couple officially got back together late 2019, early 2020 after a split in March 2018. In the summer of 2019, Hadid was reportedly dating Tyler Cameron, of Bachelorette fame, with Cameron attending Hadid's grandma's funeral in the Netherlands in September. (Big step!) Cameron and Hadid went their separate ways two months into their whirlwind relationship with no apparent bad blood.

Originally, Hadid and Malik started dating back in 2015, the same year the singer left the boy band One Direction. Hadid appeared in Malik's solo-career music video "Pillowtalk," and the two became one of three couples to ever appear on the cover of Vogue together, in 2017.

Just days before the pregnancy rumor came out, Hadid posted a Boomerang on Instagram of her with Malik in celebration of her 25th birthday. According to TMZ, the two are quarantining in Pennsylvania at her family's farm during lockdown.

While neither party has confirmed the news on their social media accounts, TMZ reports that the families of Malik and Hadid are "very excited." In February of this year, Hadid opened up to i-D magazine saying, “I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling." This will be the first child for both the singer and the model.