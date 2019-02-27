Gigi Hadid had a busy Feb. 2019, walking down the Versace catwalk in Milan Fashion Week, the Burberry runway in London, and the Marc Jacobs show in New York. But it's the fashion in between that has captured fans' attention. Gigi Hadid wore a puka shell necklace while out in Paris this week, and it will inspire you to dig out the one you got on your junior high family vacation. Fingers crossed you didn't toss it away with your slap bracelets and plastic tattoo chokers.

Hadid wore the throwback accessory while out with her supermodel friends, Karlie Kloss and Olivia Culpo. She stepped out with the accessory on Feb. 25, as she spent a day immersed in Parisian errands. The model chose a playful look, wearing a chevron peacoat, layered on top of a striped blazer, layered on top of a clashing print turtleneck sweater. Hadid matched the grandma-chic attire with faded blue mom jeans and clear frame sunglasses from her Vogue Eyewear by Gigi Hadid line.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But the defining piece was the $420 puka shell necklace by Tohum that Hadid wore layered over her turtleneck.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid wore the outfit to stop for lunch at the iconic L’Avenue restaurant, and then to do some shopping at Prada with Culpo. Kloss was nearby visiting a Christian Dior store. Later that evening Kloss and Hadid met up again, where they stepped out arm-in-arm to attend the launch of Evian x Virgil Abloh’s limited-edition collection.

Kloss came with an equally '90s inspired outfit, wearing a blush pink suit complete with a tie-dye shirt underneath. Seeing how both women were sporting '90s-centric looks, it would be cool to hear that Kloss made the shirt herself like we used to back in the day.

Hadid's puka shell necklace might have childhood throwback vibes, but it's not exactly the same plastic choker you got on your summer vacation cruise. It is part of Tohum's Concha collection, which is inspired by the beautiful shapes that come from the sea.

"The sacred forms of shells are reminding us the allure and mysterious seduction of femininity and fertility," Tohum's site reads.

Large Puka gold-plated necklace $420 Net-A-Porter BUY AT NET-A-PORTER

A devoted traveler and Tohum's founder Verda Alaton often draws inspiration from earth's landscapes. Alaton's gold-plated shell pieces come in the forms of bracelets, necklaces and rings, and have become a signature of the brand. Trust Gigi to skip the plastic and go for the gold.

The specific piece that the model was wearing is called the Large Puka Gold-Plated Necklace, which is comprised of glossy cowrie shell charms. It's a nifty piece because the gold-plated shells are strung on a sliding cord. This allows you to easily adjust the length of the piece, either wearing it long or cinching it into a choker.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid showed the versatility of this in action, shortening hers into a collarbone-skimming necklace. She paired it with a tighter gold chain necklace, layering her jewelry.

While it's not everyone who can afford a $400 necklace, Hadid made a solid case to bring back the puka.