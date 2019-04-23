It's time to celebrate another year of Gigi Hadid, and after hearing how the model rang in her 24th year, you might want to prepare yourself for a little bit of FOMO. According to E! News, Gigi Hadid's birthday party on Monday night not only included tons of celebrity guests and plenty of yummy food and drinks, but from all the details the site shared, it sounds like she had a total blast. And yes, of course Taylor Swift was there, too.

E! News reported that Hadid's party was held at L'Avenue at Saks, and her family was there (including Yolanda and Bella Hadid), and so were plenty of her friends, including Martha Hunt, Olivia Culpo, Ashley Graham, and Hailee Steinfeld. Reportedly, the food included appetizers inspired by Hadid's favorites, including pasta, sliders, mac and cheese, and even macaroons, so it sounds like none of her many guests went hungry.

A source claiming to be at the party told the site that during the party, Hadid was presented with a cake in the shape of a "24" by her parents, and everyone sang "Happy Birthday."

"Everyone was drinking champagne and tequila and cheersed Gigi with birthday shots after she blew out her candles on the cake," the source said. "Gigi had a huge smile on her face and looked so excited to be celebrating."

And speaking of that cake? Makeup artist Patrick Ta shared a shot of it on his Instagram Story, and it looked truly impressive. It was adorned with macaroons and covered in sparklers — what a way to ring in a new year.

patrickta/Instagram Story

The source went on to describe Hadid and her sister Bella as the "life of the party," saying:

"Gigi and Bella were the life of the party. They were having a great time and everyone was taking photos of them. They then pulled Yolanda to dance with them and were dancing with their mom. It was a really cute moment. At one point, everyone was dancing together circling around Gigi in the restaurant as the DJ was blaring music. Gigi and Bella were dancing to Drake and Rihanna most of the night and were having a blast together."

And as for Hadid's BFF, Swift? They had their own moments together, too. "They were both smiling and taking photos together on their phones," the insider said. "Taylor looked really happy. She was very relaxed but looked happy to be there. She was bopping her head to the music, dancing a bit. Gigi was super excited to see Taylor and they gave each other a huge long hug."

Swift took to her Instagram story to share a photo from the photo booth at Hadid's party, writing, "I love you so much, Gigi."

taylorswift/Instagram Story

It seems like Hadid had a great birthday party with her friends and family, and if you're a little jealous of everyone in attendance, you're definitely not the only one. It'll be fun to see what year 24 has in store for Hadid — she's already accomplished so much, so anything's possible.