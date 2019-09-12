Gigi Hadid and I don't have much in common (shocking, I know) except for one pretty major thing: We both share an obsession with the same pair of black, high-waisted bike shorts. That's right: I, a 5'2" plebeian stan the same exact shorts the uber successful, 5'10.5" supermodel does. You know what this means? These bike shorts are legit, and if you've spent all year looking for the perfect pair, might I suggest bringing your attention to these specific shorts.

The item under discussion: The Atmosphere Short from Aritzia's sportswear/athleisure line Tna (which come in sizes XXS through L). At first glance, they don't look particularly extraordinary. They're just stretchy black shorts, after all! But if you've tried to find a pair of bike shorts that are equal parts comfy and stylish, you probably quickly realized that it is no easy feat. Some can feel too sporty, meant for actually working out, while others feel too dressy, designed to be worn with heels. So, what's so special about this pair? They're fitting for every occasion, whether it's with a pair of slingbacks for a dinner date or with sneakers for a casual stroll or jog.

"The Atmosphere Short is the perfect high-waisted bike short,” Sally Parrott, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Aritzia, tells Bustle. “The wide waistband creates a smooth silhouette and they’re made with Aritzia’s technical sweat-wicking fabric, Vitessia™, which has a second-skin feel.” The shorts are made from a mix of nylon and spandex, so they'll stretch without stretching out.

True story: I once wore them all day long — from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. — styled with three different tops and shoes to three different outings. First, with my running shoes to walk my dog in the morning. A few hours later, with a pair of ballet flats to a lunch meeting. And then in the evening, with some rhinestone-encrusted red kitten heels to a caviar dinner.

Gigi Hadid feels me. Most recently, the model was spotted wearing them with a yellow tie-dye long-sleeved shirt and clear heels to celebrate a friend's birthday during New York Fashion Week.

She was also spotted a few weeks earlier in the same shorts, but styled in a more casual way. Hadid paired them with crew socks and white sneakers, a blazer, and a graphic tee, proving that these are one of the most versatile pairs of black shorts on the market.

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images

The best part? The shorts will only set you back $38, which seems like a fair price point for a pair of shorts that'll take you from the gym to happy hour. The Atmosphere Short is also made in a lighter cotton spandex version that'll only cost you $18 a pair. This version comes in nine different colors, from gray to green.

I am also a big fan of Tna's Equator bike shorts ($18), which have the same wide waistband, but are mid-rise instead of high-rise. They are also made from cotton and spandex, so they feel a little bit lighter than my and Gigi's favorite Atmosphere shorts, but come in an array of fun, bold colors, like neon pink and baby blue.

The next time you're at Artizia picking up a silk dress or some sleek trousers, don't forget to stop by the Tna section for a pair of bike shorts. While the weather might be cooling down soon, they're still perfect for fall — pair them with a puffy coat, thick socks, and your favorite sneakers or with a wool coat and some boots. Not only will you look as chic as Gigi Hadid, you'll feel as comfortable as her too.