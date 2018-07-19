It feels like Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce just returned for Season 5 and it's time say goodbye. Sadly, after solid run, Bravo's Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce is ending after the final six episodes airing right now, though there is plenty on the horizon for all of your favorites. So even though Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce won't return, there are tons of ways to keep up with all the talent behind the show.

"We're going to land the plane," said creator Marti Noxon in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The cancelation was announced in August 2016, a simpler time. So this conclusion has been brewing for quite a while and should not come as a surprise. The silver lining to that, of course, is that the show gets to end on its own terms. "From the beginning," Noxon said, "I've had an idea of how I've wanted the series to end, so at least I had that picture in my head."

The first four seasons of Girlfriend's Guide are available to stream on Netflix. You can rewatch to your heart's desire, and hopefully Season 5 will join the others there as well. The new and final installments, are also available for a limited time on Bravo's website. Don't wait until it's too late!

In Season 5, Lisa Edelstein went behind the camera as a director. "I loved directing my fellow actors, trying to take my internal acting language and use it to guide the performances of the incredibly talented people I was working with," Edelstein said in an interview with Deadline. "In terms of the directing job itself, I finally had a say in the myriad of details I’ve obsessed over anyway so it was less a creative stretch than it was creative permission."

While it's unfortunate that the show is ending, the creators and stars are kind of all over popular culture right now — moving on to other fiercely feminist projects. Here's where to find them in the future.

Sharp Objects

The busiest member of the Girlfriend's Guide To Divorce family is its creator. Noxon is currently sending chills down your spine with the HBO adaptation of Gillian Flynn's Southern Gothic mystery starring Amy Adams. Dylan Schombing, who played Charlie on Girlfriend's Guide, plays James Capisi on Sharp Objects.

Dietland

amc on YouTube

Noxon also created this genre-bending series, which airs on AMC. The series takes body positivity to places that the body positivity movement doesn't even go so it's basically required reading, at this point. Get on it!

UnREAL

While Noxon exited this Lifetime series/takedown of Bachelor Nation as showrunner midway through the series, she is a producer on Season 4, which just dropped on Hulu in full.

Good Girls

You can, of course, keep up with Retta on this NBC comedy that was recently renewed for a second season.

Also, no big deal, but James Lesure (who plays your favorite baseball coach on Girlfriend's Guide To Divorce) plays an FBI Agent on Good Girls.

Confessions of a Sociopath

Definitely keep your eye out for this television adaptation of M.E. Thomas' novel, which was co-written by and will star Edelstein herself.

Here And Now

HBO on YouTube

You can see Necar Zadegan in this upcoming HBO series.

I Feel Bad

Movie Marketing on YouTube

Paul Adelstein is starring in this new female-led series from Aseem Batra.

The Good Doctor

Not only is Beau Garrett on this series, but Zadegan has guest-starred and Edelstein will appear in Season 2. It has the potential to be a full Girlfriend's Guide reunion.

Alanna Ubach, on the other hand, will appear on The Good Cop and will recur on the FX series Snowfall. So, even though this saga is concluding, its legacy and its talent are not too far away. Fans barely need advice on how to say goodbye, as this is clearly more of a "see you later" situation.