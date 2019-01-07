Actor Glenn Close won the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. While the actor was surprised by the win, Glenn Close's 2019 Golden Globes acceptance speech was a powerful message for women. "I feel what I've learned from this whole experience is that women, we're nurturers," she said in her speech. "That's what's expected of us. We have our children. We have our husbands, if we're lucky enough, or our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfillment."

Actor Gary Oldman presented Close with the award and she teared up as she walked up to the stage. She told her follow nominees — which included Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Nicole Kidman for Destroyer — that "we all should be up here together, that's all I can say."

Close won her trophy for her role as Joan Castlemen in The Wife, which was directed by Björn Runge and was based on the novel by Meg Wolitzer. In the film, Joan's husband Joseph (played by Jonathan Pyrce) is a narcissist who regularly commits adultery and does not support Joan's dreams of becoming a writer. But Close's acceptance speech was all about keeping those dreams alive no matter what.

She continued in the acceptance speech: "We have to follow our dreams. We have to say: I can do that. And I should be allowed to do that."

Caroline Russo on YouTube

Close declared that the film The Wife took 14 years to make it to the big screen and wondered if it was because the movie centered around a female character. "It's called The Wife. I think that's why it took 14 years to get made," Close remarked in her speech, which she and the audience reacted to with laughter.

More to come...