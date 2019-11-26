We all know Black Friday is on the way, and the sheer volume of discounts and free gifts is rather overwhelming this year, particularly when it comes to your favourite beauty brands. All your favourites will most likely have some kind of offer, so it's worth shopping around. But one brand that's really going all out this year is Glossier; as well as offering 20% everything site-wide, Glossier is launching 15 new limited edition sets for Black Friday also. Here's everything you need to know about the exciting new additions.

If you've had your eye on something by Glossier for a while, you're in luck, as from Friday, 29 November through to Monday, 2 December, everything is 20% off on Glossier.com and in-store, including at the brand's new pop-up store in London.

While this is pretty impressive in itself, the brand has taken their Black Friday deals that one step further by using the occasion to launch a whopping 15 new limited edition sets, all of which will save you money when compared with buying each product individually. What's more, during the Black Friday sale, the sets will also be applicable for 20% off, making things even more affordable. So for example, if you bought all of the brand's Balm dotcoms individually, you would pay £80. In the set, they are £65, and during Black Friday, they will be an even cheaper £52. Pretty amazing, huh?

It's worth noting that the sets are only available online, so if you were hoping to pick one up during a trip to the Covent Garden temporary store this weekend, you might be best staying home and buying everything you need from the comfort of your own home.

The sets are already live at glossier.com now, so you can scout out what you fancy buying before the sale this weekend, but in the mean time, check out my pick of the top 5 new sets: