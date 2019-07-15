GlossiWear Is Glossier's Merch Line — But It's Only For A Limited Time

There aren’t many times makeup fans get just as hyped when a beauty brand moves into merch territory — unless you’ve seen Glossier’s millennial pink jumpsuits on it employees. Glossier is launching its GlossiWear merch line, and fans are shoving summer clothes aside to make room for this cute drop.

Anyone who is a die-hard Glossier fan has probably been waiting for this day for some time. The brand’s in-store experience has proven Glossier’s passion for fashion in the sheer awesomeness of its company-wide sales floor uniform, a baby pink utility jumpsuit. However, the jumpsuits were never available for customers to purchase, but shopping the Glossier aesthetic for a popping OOTD is going to be made possible very soon.

Glossier shared an Instagram post July 12 to make the announcement hashtag official stating that beginning July 17, GlossiWear will be born. The brand made it clear that the merch collection will be limited edition, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. There’s no word yet on what sizes will be offered or what the price range is set to be, but Glossier lovers can sign up at glossier.com/glossiwear to be notified when the collection drops. But for now, fans can get excited about this pink hoodie that’s about to launch with this millennial AF collection.

All fans know so far is that this adorable pink hoodie could likely be set in stone on the roster of items included in the GlossiWear launch in addition to other casual ready-to-wear products. A simple hoodie with the iconic logo in white is making the fandom behind Glossier's millennial pink following grow stronger.

Despite having to wait a bit longer for the release of GlossiWear (and for an official word about those cute boiler suits joining the drop), the brand does offer one single merch product. But seriously, when are those boiler suits coming to customers?

Currently, the only merch products offered offered is a gray sweatshirt with a fuzzy logo design on the front.

"We originally made these for team Glossier because our offices can get pretty chilly," Glossier's site description states. "Then everyone started asking for them so, we made more. Classic crewneck, raglan sleeves, with that super soft, plush fleece inside—it feels like something you’ve had forever. Now we can all match!"

The sweatshirt is sold for $40 and comes in sizes XS to XXL, so hopefully it's an indication of where the rest of the merch store will lie in terms of cost and sizing.

Glossier Sweatshirt

Needless to say, there were plenty of fans who realized this news made their whole day:

And there were fans left in anguish once it dawned on them that the drop is limited edition.

Glossier won't let a beauty lover breath. Fans are still recovering from the head rush from the brand's latest Brow Flick product as well as the most recent additions to the lip gloss family. Now that GlossiWear is making its debut, closet space has never been so fickle.