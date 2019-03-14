Have you ever been out and about and thought, "Man, this is fun, but I really miss my dog." You're not alone. Most of your favorite activities would be more fun with your dog. When the weather is nice you can take them on hikes, camping trips, and long walks. But sometimes you just wanna stay in and watch a movie with your furry friend. Maybe make some dinner, drink a beer. Now your pup can even join you in that. Good Boy Dog Beer, a beer designed for dogs, is here, and it's gonna bring your doggy dates to a whole new level.

The line of non-alcoholic Good Boy Dog Beer was created by Megan and Steve Long, a Texas-based couple, for their dog, Rocky. Their labor of love turned into a business, and now they distribute the beer all over East Texas. The team uses "all the same equipment as a brewery." They skip the fermentation process, though, as alcohol and hops are poisonous to dogs.

But, the best part may not even be what's inside the cans, it's the names. The four flavors are called IPA Lot In The Yard, Mailman Malt Licker, Session Squirrel, and Crotch Sniffin' Ale. Each is flavored with pork, chicken, veggie, and peanut, respectively.

Good Boy Dog Beer

But, why dog beer? On the company website, Megan Long explained the idea for the company was born out of "love for our own puppies and all the animals out there." She continued, "Our oldest Rottweiler, Rocky, is very sensitive to foods and allergies so we started creating him his own treats and managing his diet better. It helped his allergy outbreaks significantly and we just seemed to progress from there eventually starting our own line of beer for dogs." That's right: not only is this an extra special treat for your pup, it might very well settle their stomach, too.

The website has a page of frequently asked questions in case you still need some things cleared up, which, would stand to reason as feeding your dog beer isn't something you typically do. First off, yes you can drink it, too. It's not going to hurt humans. But, you probably won't enjoy it. The product has been formulated to appeal to the tastebuds of a dog, not yours. There is no alcohol in the products, and it's brewed just like regular beer. How much to be consumed varies depending on the weight of your dog. But, Good Boy Dog Beer says, it is not harmful to consume the entire can in one sitting.

It can be served room temperature or cold, and can be served by itself or poured over top kibbles.

In an introduction video on the website, Megan reasoned, 'We always say, you'll buy your buddy a beer, why not buy your best friend a beer?" A fair point indeed. If you live in the Dallas, TX area, you can Good Boy Dog Beer at an array of local restaurants. Everyone else can order packages through the website. Cheers!