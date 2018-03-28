On March 27, former child star Corey Feldman was stabbed, but currently remains in stable condition in Los Angeles, California, according to Variety and tweets from the actor himself. The Goonies actor has been sharing updates regarding his status, and alleges that the attackers had previously been harassing him on social media.

Feldman was traveling in a car on the night of his attack, according to a police spokesperson (via Variety). When the vehicle had stopped at a red light, someone managed to open one of the car's doors, and made "a stabbing motion with an unknown object," the spokesperson explained. Feldman alleges that he had security with him at the time, although this detail was not mentioned by the police.

Bustle reached out to the LAPD for comment on the situation, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Early the next morning on March 28, Feldman tweeted the news to his fans from a local hospital. "IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE!" he wrote. "A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!"

According to Variety, police are currently investigating the incident, but have yet to get a description of the suspect or suspects, and cannot conclusively say what type of weapon the assailant used.

Feldman tweeted his personal account of the attack — which includes some details that have yet to be confirmed by police — and alleges that there were a total of three men involved, but only one of them men assaulted him. According to the authorities, he did not sustain any lacerations or noticeable injuries.

The actor also alleges that he's been the target of "mounting threats on all [social media] platforms" from a "vile 'wolf pack,'" and believes that this attack was a direct result of those threats.

"@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE!," he tweeted on March 28. "I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE 'WOLFPACK' & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?"

In an effort to raise money for a film intended to expose an alleged Hollywood pedophilia ring, Feldman launched a "Truth Campaign" via Indiegogo in October 2017. The actor has long-claimed that both he and friend/fellow child star, Corey Haim (who died of pneumonia in 2010), were victims of sexual abuse as adolescent actors in the '80s.

Feldman eventually went to the police about those sexual abuse allegations, according to a 2017 interview with Matt Lauer on Today (via Variety), and also spoke to authorities about death threats he claims he received as a result of those admissions.

"I’ve told the police," he told Lauer. "In fact, if anybody wants to go back to 1993 when I was interviewed by the Santa Barbara Police Department, I sat there and I gave them the names [of the abusers]. They’re on record."

"There are thousands of people in Hollywood who have this same information," he continued. "Why is it all on me? I’m the victim here. I’m the one who’s been abused. I’m the one who’s trying to come forward and do something about it. There are thousands of people out there who have this information.”

Feldman's recent tweets appear to allege a long history of harassment — both online and otherwise — and it seems as if he may believe that this all culminated in his March 27 stabbing.