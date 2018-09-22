The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings to move Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination forward have taken another turn. A Republican communications aide to the committee, Garrett Ventry, resigned after sexual harassment allegations surfaced, according to NBC News.

A woman on the North Carolina General Assembly Republican staff reportedly accused the 29-year-old of sexual harassment when he was "a social media adviser" on North Carolina House Majority Leader John Bell's staff in 2017, according to the news network.

Additionally, Ventry reportedly embellished his resume, NBC News reported. Ventry's resume reportedly said he held a paid position on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's presidential campaign in 2016 in North Carolina, despite only working as a volunteer, according to NBC News.

"I deny allegations of misconduct," Ventry told NBC News.

The network reported that Ventry also resigned from the PR company at which was previously employed, CRC Public Relations. "Garrett was on a leave of absence from the company and as of this morning we have accepted his resignation," the company told NBC News.

Ventry denied all allegations, but decided to resign to keep the focus on the committee's work, according to Judiciary Committee Majority Spokesman Taylor Foy. "Garrett was one of several temporary staff brought on to assist in the committee’s consideration of the Supreme Court nomination, a team that has done outstanding work. While he strongly denies allegations of wrongdoing, he decided to resign to avoid causing any distraction from the work of the committee," Foy told The Washington Post.

