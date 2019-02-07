Carbon neutrality for the United States within 10 years, a universal jobs guarantee, and health care for everyone — such proposals sound miles more progressive than Congress' recent political reality. But freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and some of her colleagues are trying to bring them a step closer to fruition with the so-called Green New Deal. Until today, the actual contents of the policy were undefined. But now, Green New Deal details are here — and the proposal is truly revolutionary on numerous levels.

"Even the solutions that we have considered big and bold are nowhere near the scale of the actual problem that climate change presents to us to our country, to the world," Ocasio-Cortez said in a Thursday interview with NPR. "And so while carbon taxes are nice, while things like cap and trade are nice, it's not what's going to save the planet."

The House resolution putting the Green New Deal forward is non-binding, which means that it wouldn't actually spark the creation of the new policies it lists out, as NPR explained. Instead, passage in the House would essentially send the message that these are the types of programs Congress aims to prioritize in the coming years — and passing this particular non-binding resolution would be a huge embrace of progressive policy.

More to come...