So long, s'mores. See you next year, fun size candy bars. It doesn't hurt me to say this as we enter the last weekend of summer, because there are festive treats dashing into stores and getting me ready for winter. Plus, ice cream season is year-round. To prove it, Haagen-Dazs' Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is coming back to stores soon and I am very jolly about it.

This blast of winter news from the freezer section comes in the midst of late summer heat and is exactly what we all needed to cool down. Peppermint is a flavor typically reserved for Christmas time when peppermint sticks dangle off of the lush branches of Fir trees. The minty flavor can be associated with sitting fireside and snuggling up under a heavy blanket. As cool as it may be, the idea of peppermint elicits a warm feeling. Pair that with ice cream and winter blues are replaced with winter bliss.

Per a press release from Haagen-Dazs, we can expect to see pints of Peppermint Bark Ice Cream in stores as soon as Oct. 1. Yes, that's peak PSL season, but pumpkin-flavored enthusiasts shouldn't feel like their autumn boots are being stepped on. Pumpkins and peppermint can shine in the confection spotlight at the same time.

Haagen-Dazs

October is a ~cool~ two months before peppermint-related holidays happen, however that doesn't mean it's too early to indulge. October is the most candy-forward month on the calendar. And this Haagen-Dazs flavor happens to also be candy-forward. "Rich white chocolate ice cream is blended with crunchy chocolaty peppermint bark and peppermint candy pieces," Haagen-Dazs described the flavor on its website. If you're a mint and chocolate fan, this is a flavor to dig your spoon into. A pint retails for $5.29, but varies depending upon your grocer.

If you're not a pint person you can still get your peppermint on. Haagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream also comes in bar form. White chocolate ice cream is dipped in dark chocolate and finished with peppermint candy pieces. According to Haagen-Dazs, they'll be sold in boxes of three bars for around $5.29. Give yourself an early present and stock your freezer with this fan-favorite flavor.

Haagen-Dazs Haagen-Dazs

There are 24 reviews for the flavor on the Haagen-Dazs website, and all are glowing. "The grocery store nearest to me sold out. I bought the last six," one devoted reviewer wrote. "PLEASE PLEASE make this available all year round," another reviewer plead to the company. "THIS FLAVOR IS PURE LOVE," another reviewer exclaimed. You get it. It's ice cream. It's chocolate. It's peppermint. All contained within a single pint. Why should peppermint wait its turn when it brings so much joy with it? It shouldn't. And that's why I have set a reminder in my calendar for Oct. 1.

Don't feel like you have to choose between pumpkins and peppermint. The two season based flavors can exist together in seasonal harmony. Even though you might not be ready to lug your winter gear out of storage, you may be ready for winter confections. Lucky for us, Haagen-Dazs' Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is a cool way to get your first seasons greetings.