Hailee Steinfeld's Purple Boots At The 2018 Grammys Are Unexpected & Gorgeous

Those boots were made for strutting. Hailee Steinfeld's 2018 Grammys dress was a strapless, white column gown with a square neck, pockets, and a major, leg-displaying slit. But the stunning singer and actor didn't wear strappy heels with the dress: Instead, Steinfeld opted for knee-high, slouchy, and metallic purple boots and served up quite a look.

Seriously, though. Steinfeld showed how accessories can totally transform an outfit and elevate it to the next level. Of course, Twitter was all about Steinfeld's futuristic boots, and many users want to own their very own pair. That's because the shoes were unlike anything else that waltzed down the red carpet at the ceremony.

At first glance, Steinfeld's dress might have seemed deceptively simple. But it was comprised of so many cool and chic elements. She played them all up, but the eye was drawn to those head-turning boots.

Steinfeld didn't wear any additional accessories, save for a bracelet. She left her neck bare and her brown locks fell in soft waves. She didn't need to pile on necklaces or bling and thus detract attention away from her fab footwear.

The adventurous color popped against her structured, white dress. But that wasn't the only way the Pitch Perfect star incorporated a bright hue into her Grammys outfit. Steinfeld also slayed that smoky, blue eyeshadow.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Those boots were made for walking and for getting Twitter talking.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Steinfeld certainly showed us a new way to style a slit in a gown. Her fashion peers will never want to go back to rocking stilettos with a slit ever again.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The boots might remind some music fans of the ones that Demi Lovato wore in her "Sorry Not Sorry" video. Perhaps Lovato's sexy ensemble from that clip was a source of inspo for Steinfeld on a cosmic level.

Steinfeld's dress and boots were both by designer Alex Vauthier, for those keeping score at home and seriously considering purchasing them. Now you have the intel on where to cop the originals.

This tweet wins the internet. Those boots definitely deserve their own gold statue.

How can you not be in love with these voluminous boots?!

This user pointed out that Steinfeld's entire presentation had an '80s vibe. But it wasn't overly retro, either. It had just the right amount of modern flair, thanks to the dress.

"Spunky" is certainly a good way to describe Steinfeld's spacey, roomy boots.

This user was a fan of the boots and the dress but not together. To each their own, of course! But this opinion was not shared by most fans and fashion watchers who were "oohing" and "aahing" over the look.

Did Hailee Steinfeld just start a purple boot trend for Spring 2018? That's entirely possible.

There is no time like the present to take a fashion chance with shiny purple boots. Let Steinfeld be your inspo.

In your closet? How about on your feet? These babies would look amazing with a pair of skinnies tucked into them.

The internet is truly coveting this footwear. Perhaps some fast fashion retailers will rush to manufacture similar pairs for mass market sooner than later. It wouldn't be unheard of, especially given all the Twitter chatter about these shoes. Ask and ye shall receive.

Twitter, fans, and fashion lovers have spoken and they are so here for Steinfeld's look.

We can't disagree. These purple boots have won the night for sure. While all of your fave singers and artists are taking home Grammys gold for their contributions to music over the past year, Hailee Steinfeld Grammys boots earned top honors on Twitter. They were most certainly "pitch perfect" for the occasion.