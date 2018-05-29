After months of "are they or aren't they?" speculations, Hailey Baldwin finally confirmed she's not dating Shawn Mendes. In an interview with The Times of London published on Sunday, Baldwin shed a little light on why the two have been spending so much time together (cough, like their major appearance at the Met Gala), even if they aren't romantic with one another. The two have been toying with fans about an alleged relationship since October of last year, what gives?

"We hang out and he's super lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman," she said, describing her seemingly-platonic feelings about him. "But I am single." Baldwin is definitely fond of the singer, but these strategic use of choice words are suggesting he's strictly a friend. She went on to explain a little bit more about what dating is like for her.

"The dating pool is small," she continued in the interview. "It's rare to find somebody that has the same ideas and morals as me. I have found people like that before, though, which is refreshing." While going together may have been totally platonic from their vantage point, it did come off as a bit of a tease for fans. They looked like they were into each other, more than two people who were just friends would be (see photo above).

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since October 2017, fans speculated these two were an item since they were reportedly spotted holding hands and cuddling at a Halloween party and eventually leaving together. A month later, rumors were fueled when Baldwin and Mendes reportedly kissed at an EMAs after party. They've been spotted together (even embracing each other) periodically by paparazzi since, and in April Mendes posted a photo of the two together on Instagram. Needless to say, fans have been going wild (especially since the two attended the Met Gala together) and Baldwin's new revelations could've come in handy months ago.

A few days ago, Mendes also revealed that he was single in an interview with E!. "I am single. The Met Ball was such an incredible experience for me. It was just overwhelming in the most incredible way," he said. "I was so lucky for my first time going there to be able to go with someone like Hailey because she's such a vet and I really admire people like her because of how outgoing she is in such an overwhelming experience." Blah, blah, blah.

Now, fans understandably have mixed reactions to Baldwin's latest reveals from the interview. Some are sad because they were actually shipping the apparently non-existent couple.

Others are relieved and hopeful at the potential to score Mendes for themselves.

Other fans, perhaps the most relatable of all, are skeptical about the entire thing.

Baldwin did fess up to one relationship in the interview: that romance with Justin Bieber. "Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends," she said of their 2015 relationship. "Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was."

Eventually though, after on-again-off again friendship, or romance, or whatever you want to call it, they decided to be friends. "I'd never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that," Baldwin said. "It brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."

Let this be a cautionary flag to fans: You're better off investing your time in the royals. They're pretty much a sure thing.