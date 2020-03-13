When celebrities hang out with Bustle editors, we want to give them the chance to leave their mark. Literally. So we hand them a pen, a piece of paper, a few questions, and ask them to get creative. This time, Hailey Bieber is leaving her mark in the Bustle Booth.

When I caught up with Hailey Bieber at the bareMinerals 25th anniversary celebration, her skin was *glowing*, and it wasn't just because of the highlighter she was wearing on her cheekbones. Some might call it newlywed bliss, but true fans of the model know the real reason she looked so radiant.

Bieber takes her skincare routine seriously, despite already being blessed in the genetic department. We couldn't help but want to know all her beauty secrets — what's her go-to skincare hack? Her single favorite product?

Luckily, Bieber shared her tricks to looking as gorgeous as she is. Find out more about her beauty routine, plus her advice for handling anxiety during life's most stressful times, in her Bustle Booth below.