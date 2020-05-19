The Reformation sale is happening right now. But it's not just any kind of sale. Every single item on the ‘it’ girl-loved brand’s website is currently 30% off. Yes, that includes their perfect Summer floral dresses, slinky slips for nights out on the town, vintage-inspired denim and their sustainable swim collection. Plus, plenty of celebrity faves like Hailey Bieber's popular tank top, currently marked down to just $26.

The current Reformation sale is ongoing, with no official announcement of an end-date That said, styles are already selling out right and left, so it’s certainly not the time to wait to shop any of those cool-girl wardrobe staples that you’ve been eyeing for quite some time. From that dress beloved by everyone from Taylor Swift to Emily Ratajkowski, to the romantic tops worn by the likes of Ashley Graham and Kaia Gerber, there are so many items you'll want to add to cart.

Ahead, find some of the best styles from the Reformation sale to give you a head-start on your shopping binge.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Top Reformation Carrie Top $38 $26 | Reformation The effortless bright tank top that works with everything in your closet.

The Jeans Reformation High & Skinny Crop $98 $68.60 | Reformation See on Reformation Slip into the most comfortable vintage-inspired jeans you will ever own.

The Sweatshirt Reformation Hunter Sweatshirt $58 $40.60 | Reformation See on Reformation Update your loungewear look with a bright white sweatshirt.

The Printed Top Reformation Delevan Top $128 $89.60 | Reformation See on Reformation Add a little whimsy to your every denim look this season.

The Shorts Reformation Sterling Short $98 $68.60 | Reformation See on Reformation Elevate your Summer shorts ccollection with a tailored pair made of linen.

The Cardigan Reformation Gellar Top $78 $54.60 | Reformation See on Reformation Indulge in the biggest trend of the season by weearing your cardigan sweater as a top.

The Midi Dress Reformation Amethyst Dress $248 $173.60 | Reformation See on Reformation For everything from a warm-weather wedding to brunch with friends.

The Floral Mini Reformation Christine Dress $218 $152.60 | Reformation See on Reformation The one-and-done that will have you looking more chic than ever.