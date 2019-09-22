While there were plenty of contenders for Best Dressed at the 2019 Emmys, Halsey's curly hair might have cinched the award for Best 'Do. The singer will perform during the In Memoriam Tribute, and while her entire look for the occasion was fabulous (more on the dress later, I promise) Halsey's updo definitely turned heads.

The look was created by celebrity hairstylist Florido using Joico products. It definitely gives off some of the best '80s prom vibes, but looks totally modern as well. Halsey loves to play around with different hairstyles, and we rarely get a glimpse at her natural texture. In fact, one of the first times was in 2018, when she posted a photo of her hair in its natural state. When fans commented it looked like a wig, Halsey shot back on Twitter, saying "i can’t believe I spent a whole damn year growing out my curls under those wigs for y’all to say my natural hair looks like a wig... some f*cked up sh*t lmao." Since then, Halsey's been wearing her hair out more often, but she certainly hasn't given up on switching the style around just about every time she makes an appearance.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To complement her curly locks, makeup artist Denika Bedrossian used NYX Cosmetics to give Halsey a sweet, pinky glow. Makeup is another area the singer loves to experiment with, going effortlessly from girly looks like this one to Euphoria-esque green eyeshadow and everything in between.

Now, let's get back to the rest of the outfit, shall we? In keeping with that aforementioned '80s prom theme, Halsey wore a fluffy, purple, ombre gown that, from far away, seems to be made entirely of feathers. Upon closer inspection, however, it's clear that the effect comes from thousands of tiny pieces of flowy fabric. It is seriously stunning and matches perfectly with the Emmys carpet, which was also purple this year — apparently to "honor Hollywood royalty." Halsey's regular stylist Zoe Costello put the look together, finishing it off with a deep purple clutch and silver jewelry with lilac-colored stones. The teardrop earrings are SUTRA Jewels Rose Gold Kunzite New Earrings, according to the brand.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 71st Emmys marks Halsey's first time at this specific award show, though she's no stranger to performing at other ones. For the In Memorium portion this year, Halsey is reported to be doing an acoustic performance on the piano.