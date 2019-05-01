Along with Zara and Urban Outfitters, H&M has some of the very best home wear on the high street. I've always been a big fan of the super cute bedding, cool decor, and bathroom bits, and now, H&M has opened a new dedicated home store — and you won't be surprised to hear that's it's pretty epic.

The store, which is located on Regent Street in London, comes just months after the first H&M Home store, situated in Westfield at Shepard's Bush, was opened. But this shop is just that little more special, with a primary location and concept store feel.

For one, it has an in-store Bunches by Blomrum florist where customers can arrange a bunch of flowers to suit their home aesthetic. There's a monogramming service too, where you can go and get your initials printed on items like towels and bedding.

There are also a number of features that are guaranteed to make your shopping experience a whole lot easier. For example, you can leave purchased items with the store and pick them up later, so you don't have to carry round heavy bags on the remainder of your shopping trip. You can also charge your phone at the service desk if you're low on power, and place online orders with worldwide delivery. So if you're visiting from overseas, you're only a few simple clicks from having your items you spot delivered direct to your home.

Alongside all of the amazing furniture and other homeware, there's also a café, where you can rest up and rejuvenate your body and mind for round two of shopping.

Speaking about the new opening, Anders Sjöblom, Managing Director of H&M Home, said:

"We are so excited to be taking our place on Regent Street. Our new Concept Store is a new approach to the interior industry offering a new level of inspiration, customer services and collaborations. This store is a perfect physical complement to our digital presence through social media and e-commerce."

H&M Home

It's definitely worth checking out, even just for the super Instagrammable interiors, which will no doubt inspire your own home style. But if you are up for a spot of shopping, here are a few of my favourite pieces by H&M Home right now:

