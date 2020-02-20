H&M is launching a new collaboration and it’s more performance-focused than ever. Starting today, February 20, the affordable fashion retailer will be partnering with activewear brand P.E. Nation, known for their bright colors, bold designs, and pieces that seamlessly take you from the gym to brunch with friends afterwards. This marks the first Australian collaboration for Swedish brand H&M.

The 30-piece collection, which features everything from T-shirts and leggings to sports bras and accessories, is crafted completely from sustainable materials. In a press release from the brand, they clarify, "all apparel pieces in the collection include recycled polyester, organic cotton, or recycled nylon."

In keeping with the iconic look of P.E. Nation’s collections, the H&M capsule includes color-blocked bottoms, bright zipper detailing, bold matching sets, and more. The prices are reportedly going to be nearly half of what P.E. Nation typically charges, in keeping with H&M’s brand structure, making all your favorite pieces even more accessible.

As P.E. Nation is only four years old, this is a huge step for co-founders Claire Tregoning and Pip Edwards in their quest to become an international household name. Previous collaborations with H&M include couture houses like Giambattista Valli and Lanvin, and cult favorite brands like Alexander Wang and Isabel Marant.

Of the collection, Tregoing and Edwards explained, “With the H&M collaboration, we want women all over the world to live a more confident, vibrant, fashionable life whilst juggling her fast-paced urban existence. The collection can be worn all day, every day, whilst being flexible, functional and style led. All the pieces work so well together – it’s very easy to mix and match,”

The much-anticipated collection will be available to shop in stores and online at hm.com beginning on March 5—mark your calendars.