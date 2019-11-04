Bustle

H&M's Giambattista Valli Collection Is Coming & Here's What UK Shoppers Should Pick Up

By Lauren Sharkey
Mert and Marcus/H&M

H&M's designer collaborations have been going on for a grand 15 years now. While some haven't appealed to everyone's tastes, this year's partnership almost guarantees a nationwide fanbase. On Nov. 7, H&M x Giambattista Valli will drop online and in select stores. Encompassing couture-like dresses, the ultimate winter coat collection, and an unmissable pair of fluffy shoes, it's definitely a range to set an alarm for.

“I’m used to intense and exacting atelier work, and I have very high standards when it comes to the quality of my creations, which I always personally check," the designer told H&M, "but I have to admit I was the first to be surprised when we received samples for the fittings." Surprised in a good way, it turns out, as the pieces look like they've just stepped straight off the catwalk.

A total of 16 mega dresses are included in the collection, combining both frothy pink tulle pieces and gothic floral designs. Then there's frilly tops, bold leather trousers, and a pair of tights that you won't want to take off all winter. The womenswear collection, costing between £12.99 and £299.99, features 41 designs while the menswear totals 31 items. (But feel free to mix and match.) There are also 34 accessories to choose from. H&M's usual sizing ranges from UK 4 to 22.

From 8 a.m. on Nov. 7, you'll be able to buy the entire thing online and in five stores across the UK: Oxford Street, Regent Street, Westfield Stratford, Birmingham's Bullring Shopping Centre, and Manchester's Market Street. But if you want to be prepared, here's the best bits to keep an eye out for.

Coat With Embroidery
£199.99
|
H&M
Update your outerwear collection with this smart floral addition, available exclusively online.
Oversized Leather Jacket
£229.99
|
H&M
People will definitely see you coming in this faux fur-detailed patent leather design.
Faux Fur Jacket
£119.99
|
H&M
This cosy shaggy jacket comes complete with bold red detailing.
Short Tulle Dress
£229.99
|
H&M
Live your ballerina dream in this frothy pink dress.
Chiffon Dress With Lace
£149.99
|
H&M
This chiffon and lace dress may look gothic, but its floral motifs add a touch of spring.
Chiffon Dress
£139.99
|
H&M
This lightweight design can easily be worn all year long.
Long Tulle Dress
£299.99
|
H&M
Arguably the piece that everyone will be fighting over, this vibrant red asymmetric dress is the standout look of the season.
Short Tulle Dress
£99.99
|
H&M
There's plenty of shorter dress styles in the collection. One example: this polka dot tulle piece.
Long Tiered Dress
£139.99
|
H&M
If frills are your thing, head right this way.
Short Lace Dress
£229.99
|
H&M
White lace is back with a vengeance. This mini dress proves it.
Cold Shoulder Dress
£119.99
|
H&M
The cold shoulder is going nowhere thanks to this bold design.
One Shoulder Dress
£69.99
|
H&M
Keep this one back for next summer's frivolities.
Sequinned Cocktail Dress
£119.99
|
H&M
Sequins, spots, and a ginormous bow combine in this cocktail style.
Airy Flounced Blouse
£69.99
|
H&M
Polka dots feature once again in this ruffled blouse.
Silk Chiffon Blouse
£79.99
|
H&M
This romantic blouse comes with truly striking shoulders.
Short Leather Skirt
£79.99
|
H&M
This real leather skirt is designed in an office-appropriate A-line style.
Hand Embroidered Skirt
£149.99
|
H&M
Another online exclusive, this hand-finished skirt will add some shine to your winter wardrobe.
Cargo Trousers
£69.99
|
H&M
Comfy cargo trousers with a painterly finish? Straight in the shopping cart they go.
Leather Trousers
£149.99
|
H&M
Those leather trousers that you've seen on all the celebs can now be yours for a relatively modest price.
Hooded Top With Embroidery
£69.99
|
H&M
You can never have too many hoodies.
Heart-Shaped Pouch Bag
£34.99
|
H&M
So small you can even wear it as a necklace.
Lace Boots
£229.99
|
H&M
Only available online, these vampy boots are the heels you'll turn to again and again.
Leather Mules
£119.99
|
H&M
I never knew I'd long for a fluffy pair of mules, but here I am.
Sparkly Earrings
£39.99
|
H&M
Engraved with Giambattista Valli's logo, these lip-shaped earrings will be the talk of your friendship group.
Patterned Tights
£24.99
|
H&M
Logo tights are here to stay and this sheer pair should be treasured for life.