H&M's designer collaborations have been going on for a grand 15 years now. While some haven't appealed to everyone's tastes, this year's partnership almost guarantees a nationwide fanbase. On Nov. 7, H&M x Giambattista Valli will drop online and in select stores. Encompassing couture-like dresses, the ultimate winter coat collection, and an unmissable pair of fluffy shoes, it's definitely a range to set an alarm for.

“I’m used to intense and exacting atelier work, and I have very high standards when it comes to the quality of my creations, which I always personally check," the designer told H&M, "but I have to admit I was the first to be surprised when we received samples for the fittings." Surprised in a good way, it turns out, as the pieces look like they've just stepped straight off the catwalk.

A total of 16 mega dresses are included in the collection, combining both frothy pink tulle pieces and gothic floral designs. Then there's frilly tops, bold leather trousers, and a pair of tights that you won't want to take off all winter. The womenswear collection, costing between £12.99 and £299.99, features 41 designs while the menswear totals 31 items. (But feel free to mix and match.) There are also 34 accessories to choose from. H&M's usual sizing ranges from UK 4 to 22.

From 8 a.m. on Nov. 7, you'll be able to buy the entire thing online and in five stores across the UK: Oxford Street, Regent Street, Westfield Stratford, Birmingham's Bullring Shopping Centre, and Manchester's Market Street. But if you want to be prepared, here's the best bits to keep an eye out for.