Fast fashion is inherently and implicitly desirable since it's basically trendy, fresh clothes offered at incredibly affordable prices. When a fast fashion retailer has a sale, it's double the savings for shoppers. H&M's Labor Day 2018 sale will give both your wallet and your wardrobe a reason to celebrate. The sale offers up to 60 percent off select items. It applies to both in store and online purchases. On top of these deep discounts, the brand is also offering free shipping.

The sale runs through Monday, Sept. 3 or while supplies last. There a plenty of items that comprise the sale. In fact, nearly 1,200 items are listed on the women's sale page on the H&M site. Yes, that's 1,200 pieces.

That translates to you doing quite a bit of browsing in the immediate future! Also, in order to be sure you grab the pieces that you really and truly want the most, you may as well start shopping now so you can build your fall wardrobe accordingly and while stock remains plentiful. You don't want to grab a piece simply because it's marked down.

Courtesy of H&M

The Labor Day Sale applies to multiple fashion categories — women, men, kids, and H&M home.

The Labor Day Sale applies to multiple fashion categories — women, men, kids, and H&M home.

1. Skinnies

Skinny High Waist Jeans $12.99 High-waisted skinnies remain a popular trend. This medium wash pair has a simply chic vibe and can be a cornerstone of your fall closet. You can dress them up or down with ballet flats, tall boots, sneakers, a trench, a hoodie, and more. They're also $13, down from $25. You can't beat that with bat. Buy Now

2. Collared Sweatshirt

Stand Up Collar Sweatshirt $12.99 This cropped, stand-up collar shirt is such a cute layering piece. You can rock it with a long tank underneath for some asymmetry. At $13, it's a total steal, too. Buy Now

3. Long Draped Dress

Long Draped Dress $34.99 This floor-skimming, millennial pink dress can transition you from summer to at least mid-fall. It's pretty, deceptively simple, and just $35. You can veritably buy it now and save it for next spring, too. There is nothing wrong with planning ahead. Buy Now

4. Jean Jacket

Denim Jacket $19.99 This boxy, oversized, and thoroughly '80s jean jacket is a key item that you can slay every day this fall. At just $19.99, it shakes out to less than pennies per wear. Buy Now

5. Knit Sweater

Knit Sweater $9.99 This loose-fit, striped knit sweater, which also comes in black and red versions, is so cozy and comfy. At $9.99, it's also a steal. Buy Now

6. Wide-Legged Pants

Wide-Cut Jersey Pants $8.99 If you are on the hunt for work wear or office attire, these wide-legged trousers answer the call. At less than $10, these pants are an offer you cannot refuse. You can wear them with a tight-fitting top to balance out the volume. Buy Now

7. Denim Mini

Denim Skirt $12.99 This raw hem denim mini is the perfect execution of the '80s and present day. It's also versatile, since you add tights on those chilly fall days. Once again, the H&M LD sale provides plenty of layering pieces. Buy Now

8. LBD

Jersey Dress $9.99 This LBD is just 10 bucks. You can wear it a la carte or layer it. You can never go wrong with a new itty bitty black frock. Buy Now

9. Pleated Dress

Pleated Dress $24.99 This pleated black midi looks like it came straight out of Meghan Markle's closet. It's just $25 and avails itself of multiple occasions. If you have any weddings or cocktail parties or dressy work events on your social calendar, this dress should be speaking to you. Add a blazer or a leather jacket for different but unique presentations — boss or rock 'n' roller — that will also keep you warm. Buy Now

10. Lace Top

Lace Top $5 A sweet 'n' sexy, sleeveless top with lace detail is certainly a welcome addition to your closet. Wear it with leggings or jeans. Or you can and should pair it with a blazer and dress pants for an office function. It's a versatile piece and it's just $5. Buy Now

Those selections should at least provide some inspo for building your fall wardrobe. Further fashion awaits at the H&M site, so happy shopping.