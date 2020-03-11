Hannah Ann's Bachelor engagement dress post on Instagram could be a dig at ex-fiancé Peter Weber. On her stories, the newly-dumped (and seemingly blindsided) Sluss, posted a series of images of herself in her silk white engagement dress. Alongside the mosaic of 10 screenshots from the episode where she gets engaged, she wrote: “I originally called this dress ‘Timeless’” Below, she added, “It’s now called ’60 day fiancé.’” Oops.

With a cowl neck, this slip dress boasted an up-to-there slit on the left side and a lace underlay that peeks out from the top. It was designed by Randi Rahm from her Spring 2018 collection.

The Bachelor season finale aired on Tuesday night, to a crowd of confused fans who couldn’t understand why Weber would have proposed to Sluss right before Thanksgiving, only to dump her two months later. The whole event unfolded on television just minutes after fans learned of their engagement.

After a quick fast-forward, Sluss was seen flying to Los Angeles to meet Weber after not seeing one another for nearly a month, and that's where the short-lived, television-born relationship ended.

Whether Hannah Ann's dress is dubbed "Timeless" or "60 Day Fiance," you can admit: it's pretty stunning.