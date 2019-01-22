As you might have heard, the 2019 Academy Award nominations were recently released. And one nominee in particular is making history. Hannah Beachler's Oscar nomination for Black Panther made history, as she became the first African American to be nominated for Best Production Design, as New York Times pop culture reporter Kyle Buchanan noted. So, in case you didn't know her name before, you're going to want to pay attention to everything the talented designer has been up to.

