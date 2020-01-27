It's been five months since Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 came to a close, and while many of the final couples have broken up, there's one engaged couple that's still going strong. In fact, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's wedding details prove that the two of them still have every intention of walking down that aisle together. And given the solid friendships they made along the way, it's safe to say that a few notable Bachelor alums can expect to get an invite for the big day.

"Tyler Cameron definitely will be at the engagement party, which will be fun," Dylan revealed during a recent interview with E! News, hinting that his old Bachelorette pal could also be there to see him tying the knot. "We're very early in the wedding stuff so who knows. I definitely made good friends so it's a possibility."

Tyler C. in particular seems to have grown very close to Dylan after filming for The Bachelorette came to a close. The two of them are always tweeted at each other or commenting on one another's Instagram photos — some of which they appear in together. So to say that their bromance level is strong would be an understatement and makes Tyler's presence at their pending nuptials all the more likely.

No official wedding date has been set thus far, but Dylan and Hannah are more than happy with how things are going and feel more committed to each other than ever before. "I think we just effortlessly kind of care for one another," Hannah added to E! News during the same interview. "We're both not argumentative people in general so it works nicely for a relationship because we're both very open-minded when it comes to different perspectives."

The couple just recently took a very big step in their relationship over the holidays by having both sides of their families finally meet and spend Thanksgiving together. "My family's coming out and visiting his family, so we're combining all of it," Hannah told Entertainment Tonight back in November. And considering that the wedding is still on, it appears the meet-up went off without a hitch.

Hannah and Dylan still aren't living together at the moment — he works in San Diego while she lives in Los Angeles — however, they seem to be making the whole long distance thing work and see each other on a fairly regular basis. “We’re just focused on our careers right now and when we’re ready we’ll move in together," Dylan told Us Weekly back in November.

Sounds like they have everything under control and are well on their way to becoming one of the great love stories of the Bachelor franchise.