After all the drama, it's hard to believe that Luke P. has actually made it to hometown dates on The Bachelorette, but on Monday night's episode, Hannah went down to Gainesville, Georgia to meet his family. And now, it seems that fans who've been confused why he's stuck around all this time have finally gotten an answer. Hannah and Luke's hometown date on The Bachelorette at last revealed why she's kept him on the show — even though it's still a bit tough for fans to understand.

So far this season, Luke hasn't exactly been showing his best side to the cameras. He's gotten in multiple fights, including a screaming match with Garrett, and he even tried to tell Hannah that she shouldn't go naked bungee jumping on a date, which is seriously crossing a line. Hannah's even visibly struggled to communicate with him and get the clarity she needs, to the point that she already tried to send him home, only to end up giving him yet another chance.

But on his hometown date, Hannah got to know the people who matter most to Luke, and they all unanimously seemed to adore him.

From the time Hannah and Luke stepped into his Sunday school group, people couldn't stop talking about what a loving, wonderful person that Luke is — someone who tries to include everyone, no matter who they are — and it basically seemed like they were describing the total opposite of who Luke has appeared to be on the show.

Then, when Hannah had the chance to talk to Luke's family, they echoed everything that everyone from church had said. His dad promised that Luke would love her fearlessly if she chose him in the end, and both of his parents seemed sold on the idea that Luke and Hannah couldn't be more perfect for each other.

But while Hannah was talking to his parents, she revealed the real reason she's been keeping Luke around: she actually believes that Luke is the person his parents say he is, and that she's believed it all along — despite what behavior she's witnessed from him along the way. She thinks Luke has a good heart, and that their relationship has only become stronger because of the drama they've been through. Hmm. That's definitely one way to look at it, but no one knows the situation better than Hannah does.

And surprisingly enough, Hannah even admitted that she's falling in love with Luke. Regardless of what has happened in past episodes, that's where her heart is at, so Bachelorette fans will just have to trust she knows what she's doing for now.

Luke's lasted a lot longer on the show than many people would have guessed, but it seems to be all thanks to how strong Hannah's feelings are for him. Will that be enough to get them through the drama that inevitably lies ahead? He may have made it to hometown dates, but he still has a few hoops to jump through before the finale, and it may be even more downhill from here.