Just when you think this year couldn't possibly get much worse, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are leaving Instagram and will no longer be contributing to the Sussex Royal social media page @SussexRoyal from here on out, nor will they be updating their website SussexRoyal.com. The news comes one day before the couple will officially step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family. However, despite the accounts no longer being active, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan stated on Monday, March 30, as per People, that "both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future."

Just before going dark, though, the duo made a point of sharing one final message on the soon-to-be deactivated account, as a way to thank their followers for their outpouring of love and ongoing support throughout the years. “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!” Harry and Meghan shared in a joint post on Instagram. “Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

As for what's next for the two of them, the spokesperson stated that Meghan and Harry “will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization." However, no other details were provided at this time.

This news comes on the heels of Meghan and Harry's recent reported move to Los Angeles. “Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out," a source allegedly told The Sun. And while the relocation may have been pushed up in light of the coronavirus outbreak, this plan has apparently been in the works for some time. "They realized Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area," the source added.

With so many changes going on in their lives, it's a wonder they ever had time to use social media at all. Hopefully this fresh start will one day include a new Instagram handle, so that fans can keep up with Harry, Meghan, and Archie's LA adventures. That is, if we're ever able to go outside again.