The Met Gala always brings with it a series of bold, avant garde fashion choices, and this year was no different. The theme, which was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion,' inspired a whole range of outfits, from co-host Lady Gaga's four outfit changes to Kim Kardashian's wet-look hair and corset ensemble. But IMO the real winner of the night was Harry Styles, who rocked an all-over Gucci look, complete with a sheer black blouse, and finished with a single droplet earring. So let's discuss Harry Styles' pearl earring, and how to dupe it.

Speaking to Miss Vogue, Harry Lambert, who collaborated with Styles to create this look, explained that the outfit was perhaps a little unexpected:

"I think everyone was expecting Harry to be in sequins, bright colours and a crown, but we decided on a different type of 'camp' that hopefully would surprise," Lambert told the publication. He continued:

"After such a colourful tour wardrobe it is nice to do something a little unexpected. This look is about taking traditionally feminine elements like the frills, heeled boots, sheer fabric and the pearl earring, but then rephrasing them as masculine pieces set against the high-waisted tailored trousers and his tattoos. The look, I feel, is elegant. It's camp, but still Harry."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vogue notes that the look uses references from the "New Romantic movement to the Victorian era, while sticking to the camp theme of the evening," summing up the ensemble pretty well.

And then there was the single pearl earring, a last-minute addition that resulted in Styles piercing his ears especially for the Gala.

“It was the perfect final touch for the outfit," explained Lambert.

"About four days ago, the day before I left to travel to New York, I was on Gucci’s website and saw these pearl earrings. Harry and I have discussed previously piercing his ears, and this was the perfect time. I text him and he replied, saying ‘Let’s do it.’”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The earrings in question are by Gucci, as mentioned, and feature a bee with a drop-down pearl. They come as a pair for a cool €350 (£299.50).

Gucci

As pretty as they are, most of us can't afford to drop £300 on a pair of earrings. Luckily for you, I've found some awesome pearly alternatives if you fancy pulling a Harry at your next boujee event (they also work for everyday wear, too!).

Resin Pendant Earrings £12.99 Mango If you love a hoop, these are the perfect pearly design for you. I love the unique shape of the pearl detail. Buy Now

Natural Pearl Hoop Earrings £12.99 Zara I love the multiple pearls and cute double hoop vibe these have going on. A perfect alternative to a single statement dangling pearl. Buy Now

Ama Earring £110 Brigitta Studio I reckon these are most similar to Harry's Gucci style. Sold as a single, it's the ideal design to make a statement, a la Styles. Buy Now

Pia Baroque Pearl Earrings £80 Daphine These gorgeous oversized hoops are totally worth the money, if you ask me. The baroque nature of the pearls makes them authentic and every pair unique. Buy Now