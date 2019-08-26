The one thing that Directioners want most, other than a One Direction reunion, is more solo music from their favorite boys. Luckily, Harry Styles is cooking up some new songs, and you should prepare for them to be a little saucy, as the Brits would say. Harry Styles' new album is "all about having sex and feeling sad," according to the singer himself, and never has an album been more relatable.

Styles gave that tantalizing tease in a new cover story for Rolling Stone, in which he opened up about everything from his new album to ingesting a lot of mushrooms. As he told the magazine, the singer is getting a lot more vulnerable on his upcoming solo album. And it's all inspired by changes he's made in his life, including taking up transcendental meditation, and staying close to a group of male friends "who would talk about their emotions and be really open." And some magic mushrooms.

"I’m discovering how much better it makes me feel to be open with friends, feeling that vulnerability, rather than holding everything in," Styles told the outlet. “For me, it doesn’t mean I’ll sit down and be like, ‘This is what I have for dinner, and this is where I eat every day, and this is what I do before I go to bed.' But I will tell you that I can be really pathetic when I’m jealous. Feeling happier than I’ve ever been, sadder than I’ve ever been, feeling sorry for myself, being mad at myself, being petty and pitiful — it feels really different to share that.”

And even though Styles typically stays mum about his love life, fans can expect his only comments about his relationships to come through song, particularly one impactful break-up. “It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ‘So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,’” he said. “Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over.”

HarryStylesVEVO on YouTube

While creating this album, Styles made a lot of memories at the studios he's recorded at, mainly moments that sound like typical rockstar debauchery. “We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine,” he said of his experience recording at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. “This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place.”

Although there's no set release date yet for his upcoming album, there are songs that it may be coming soon. In early August, Styles was spotted in Cancun, filming what was reportedly a music video for a new single. Given that his choice locale for the video was Mexico, fans are even speculating that his new music may have a latin flair.

And if fans are concerned that a new solo album will prevent a potential 1D reunion from happening, don't fret: Styles is open to getting the band back together, but it has to be on the right terms. "If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it, because I don’t think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we’re all like, ‘Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.’"

But while fans wait for that fateful moment to finally be real, Styles' album looks like it's right around the corner. Prepare for the next millennial classic to hit the airwaves.