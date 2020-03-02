It turns out there's no bad blood between Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, even after they might have written kinda shady songs about each other. On Monday, March 2, Harry Styles revealed his reaction to Taylor Swift writing songs about him during a new interview on The Howard Stern Show. And the singer was actually pretty understanding, especially considering the quality of the songs.

When asked about certain famous exes writing songs about him, Styles said he likes to look at the bigger picture, even if the contents of the songs aren't exactly positive. “I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering," he said diplomatically. "Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it." There's not much more flattering than effort, is there?

The One Direction alum then unexpectedly mentioned Swift by name, complimenting her songwriting chops. "Ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter," he remarked. "So at least they’re good songs." He's not wrong about that.

Styles and Swift were linked together for a few months in 2012 before breaking things off in early 2013. Even though their romance was brief, it was significant enough to provide some great material for both of them. A couple songs from Swift's award-winning 2014 album 1989 were rumored to be about her relationship with Styles, including the very transparently titled smash hit "Style." Her song "Out of the Woods" is also reportedly about Styles and the time they crashed while snowmobiling on a trip to Utah, resulting in "twenty stitches in a hospital room," which gives you an idea of just how intense their whirlwind romance was.

Meanwhile, Styles' song "Two Ghosts," from his 2017 self-titled debut album, is widely rumored to be about Swift, as his physical descriptions in the song match Swift nearly to a T. Styles told Stern that he doesn't take writing songs about past lovers lightly. "The only time you really think, 'Is this song too personal?' Is if you think about, 'Is this going to be really annoying for the other person?'" he said. "Because I do [care]."

As for the current state of his love life, Styles opened up about how difficult dating can be in the public eye. "It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal," he said. "You wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."