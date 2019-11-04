Harry Styles' second album still has no release date, but it looks like that could be changing very soon thanks to a cryptic tweet he posted over the weekend. On Sunday, Harry Styles tweeted a link to a website titled 'Do You Know Who You Are?', which provides a personalised message from the singer that "you are patiently waiting for something to happen." What? What I am waiting for, Harry?!

The thing is, the site has actually been live for nearly a month. It seems that it went live on Oct. 10, as Paper reports. At the time, the text generator was handing out compliments rather than the exciting news that we're all waiting for something to happen. Regardless of the message, each one ends with "TPWK. Love, H."

As Teen Vogue points out, this is short for "treat people with kindness" — a phrase that Styles' had printed on merchandise when he toured his debut record. All proceeds from his merch went to 62 global charities, and so did "a portion of the ticket sales" as non-profit charity The Borgen Project noted at the time.

While this phrase is irrevocably tied with Styles, it seems that 'Do You Know Who You Are?' will be the title of his next record. After the site launched, a bunch of billboards started appearing around Australia in early October adorned with the same words, as fan account HSDaily discovered. As i-D notes, these posters appeared after Styles ambiguously tweeted the word 'Do' on Oct. 5.

Even though a release date for Styles next record has yet to be announced, it seems like it's deffo going to be announced pretty damn soon. Especially since he's got a bunch of telly performances lined up, including Saturday Night Live and Later... With Jools Holland.

Obviously, he'll be performing his latest single 'Lights Up', but both shows usually include more than one performance. So Styles could easily use these opportunities to debut some new tracks. Whether or not he decides to reveal the release date before appearing on SNL and Jools Holland remains to be seen, but I have a suspicious feeling that it'll come sooner than you think.