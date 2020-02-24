Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape In Sexual Assault Trial

After five days of deliberation, Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape by a jury of his peers, according to The Guardian. The jury was made up of five women and seven men, who announced their verdict on Monday, Feb. 24. The trial, which took place in New York, kicked off back in January and found the Hollywood producer facing sexual assault and harassment accusations from at least 100 women. Weinstein had pleaded not guilty to all charges, insisting that all of his interactions with women have been consensual.

The disgraced movie mogul was facing five charges against him total at the start of the trial, including predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual act in the first degree, predatory sexual assault, rape in the first degree, and rape in the third degree. The jury only found him guilty of criminal sexual assault (which carries a possible 5 to 25 year-sentence) and of rape in the third degree (which carries a potential sentence of probation to 4 years in prison). Weinstein was acquitted on the other three charges, including predatory sexual assault and of rape in the first degree, each of which had carried a potential life sentence.

"This trial — and the jury’s decision today — marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work," said TIME'S UP Foundation CEO and President Tina Tchen in a statement obtained by Bustle. She continued, honoring the women who testified at the trial:

"We owe a debt of gratitude to Mimi Haley, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young and all the Silence Breakers for their bravery and resolve as they faced this man in court. We continue to believe them — all of them — and continue to be in solidarity with them."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

These women all played a crucial part in bringing charges against Weinstein at the start of the trial. Mann alleged that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel back in 2013, while Haley, a former production assistant, claimed Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006. Sciorra, Dunning, Wulff, and Young all provided additionally testimony that they had been assaulted by Weinstein in the past as well. Yet it seems the jury only found two of the women's accounts credible.

But despite the somewhat disappointing outcome, the women — also known as the Silence Breakers — released a group statement obtained by Bustle, which read:

“While it is disappointing that today’s outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator. This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out."

That statement went on to point out how flawed the process was right from the start, but they are glad it "further exposed the difficulties women face in coming forward to tell the truth about powerful abusers." They also mentioned the upcoming charges Weinstein will face in Los Angeles, where he will answer to four more counts of rape and sexual battery.

"Our fight is far from over. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has brought charges against Weinstein and we hope he will be met with swift justice," the statement continued. "As we have said from our very first statement together as Silence Breakers: we refuse to be silenced and will continue to speak out until this unrepentant abuser is brought to justice.”

Weinstein's top lawyer, Donna Rotunno, said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter, that they will "absolutely be appealing" the verdict. As of now Weinstein is currently spending time in jail while awaiting his official sentencing on March 11.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.