Harvey Weinstein was released on bail Monday after pleading not guilty to yet another sexual assault charge — and it appears the disgraced former movie mogul is working a new gig, too. But while Weinstein's new job is far from his work green-lighting Hollywood hits, he's still angling to get a piece of the film business, according to his lawyer.

Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, was asked by reporters after the court hearing whether Weinstein is currently employed. According to Page Six, Brafman said, "Currently, he's primarily a paralegal to me." Brafman added that Weinstein is "reviewing scripts and trying to pursue additional projects in the future."

Weinstein has denied all allegations of sexual assault. He was released Monday on a $1 million bond, has to surrender his passport, and must wear an ankle monitor tracking his location at all times.

This is the third sexual assault charge that Weinstein has pled not guilty to in New York state court. According to The New York Times, this latest indictment against Weinstein includes two counts of predatory sexual assault. That means that if convicted, Weinstein could face a life sentence; the Times reported that Weinstein was already facing as much as 25 years in prison for previous charges.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Despite the news that he's apparently reviewing scripts, the act of making movies might get a little complicated for Weinstein. He was banned for life from The Producers Guild of America and kicked out of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to boot.

A spokesman for Weinstein said the former mogul isn't actively making movies, but has been offered “film-related opportunities from Europe and Asia but he is just making publicly traded portfolio investments now," according to The New York Post.

More to come ...