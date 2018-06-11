Well, this is escalating quickly. Little more than an hour after People reported that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson could be engaged, a diamond ring has been spotted on Grande's finger in her latest Instagram Stories. Could this be the "No Tears Left Cry" singer's engagement ring? Bustle has reached out to reps for both Grande and Davidson, but didn't receive a response at the time of publication.

As of now, both Grande and Davidson have yet to confirm their engagement, let alone that the ring in this photo is an actual engagement ring or just a really pretty sparkler. However, one can't help but think that this is more than just a coincidence for her to be wearing a huge diamond ring right around the same time rumors about an engagement abound. “All I know about the ring is that it’s big," a source told People. Given the size of the ring in Grande's Instagram story, this could very well be the ring in question.

According to the outlet, the image was taken during Grande's mother Joan’s birthday dinner, which is who is shown in the photo alongside Grande's brother, Frankie, and of course Grande herself.

A source additionally told Us Weekly that Davidson and Grande “were telling people that they’re engaged” while at Robert Pattinson's birthday party in Los Angeles over the weekend. “They are both constantly making each other laugh,” another source told Us Weekly. “Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

More to come...