Something nuts is happening in the world of confections. Literally. Per a press release from Mars, Inc., Hazelnut Spread M&M's are hitting shelves in April 2019. I hope you were sitting down for that announcement, because it is finally time to prepare yourself for a whole new way to enjoy the silky hazelnut spread. You might be used to spreading a thick helping of hazelnut on everything. Cakes, toast, bananas. But now, it's what's on the inside that counts.

M&M's new Hazelnut Spread flavor was announced way back in Sept. 2018. The press release reads, "M&M'S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies feature a hazelnut spread center, covered in delicious milk chocolate, offering a delectable and trend-forward combination of chocolate and hazelnut flavors in every bite-sized piece." And thankfully, this news is not too good to be true, per the press release posted on March 26. This is not an early April Fools Day joke. This is real life. Forget flowers, forget the first buds of spring, this chocolate-y, hazelnut, candy coated delicacy is the most exciting thing happening this season.

In case you're worried about missing out, your eyes won't miss them on the candy shelf. They'll be packaged in a bright teal bag that'll catch your eye — if "hazelnut spread" doesn't capture you first.

M&Ms

Hazelnut Spread M&M's will be available in a single pack, share size and the 8.3oz sharing size stand up pouch which is obviously the correct way to consume this bite size perfection. The sharing size stand up pouch retails for $3.99 and once that direct deposit hits, I will be heading straight for the grocery store to stock up.

Per Mars, Inc., Hazelnut Spread is a permanent flavor. They'll join the Caramel M&M's, introduced in 2017, as the second soft center in the line up. And I predict that they'll be very popular with the Nutella consuming masses, because, well, have you ever had Nutella?

In order to celebrate — because this kind of candy deserves a celebration — there will be a one day only event held in New York City's Grand Central Terminal. On Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, fans will be given the chance to shout their enthusiasm for hazelnut and chocolate from a stage. Once you've declared your love for this harmonic flavor combination, you'll be gifted a bag of the new flavor before its nationwide release.

If you're not in New York for this glorious occasion, Mars announced it will extend the celebration through Twitter. Passionately proclaim your love for the new flavor, hashtag your post with #gohazelnutty and #MMSfirsttaste, and you'll be entered for a chance to have a pack of the Hazelnut Spread M&M's delivered to your front door.

There's no doubt that Hazelnut Spread is already ~spreading~ the love. If you're a fan of Nutella, you'll love this candy where each bite is a little explosion of chocolate and hazelnut. Excuse me, as I have to start scripting my love letter.