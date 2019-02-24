Game of Thrones fans have had to deal with a lot. From the twists and turns of the show combined with all the deaths and betrayals, watching the series can be a total roller coaster. However, the lack of footage and trailer for Season 8 is what's really frustrating fans at the moment. But, thankfully, there's new Game of Thrones footage in HBO's 2019 show and movie reel, so fans can get a little something before the April 14 premiere.

In the new trailer, HBO lines up all of the upcoming original shows and movies they have planned for this coming year, with most of the video showing off never-before-seen footage of the various projects. It opens with a wintry scene with flocks of birds which could be from Game of Thrones, but it's not until the 49 second mark that you'll actually see Drogon flying over marching warriors that the fantasy show's portion officially begins.

And, unfortunately, five seconds later, it's done. But in that span of time you also get to see how Arya Stark reacts to seeing dragons for the first time, and it's exactly how you'd expect her to react: with rapt amazement, possibly bordering on admiration. The remaining Starks at Winterfell know that Jon Snow is coming home and bringing Daenerys Targaryen with him, and they've most likely heard of her dragons. However, hearing about them and actually seeing these fantastical creatures are two completely different things. But what can these few seconds of footage mean? And how do they fit in with where viewers left off? Let's take a look.

So, as mentioned above, Jon and Daenerys are coming back to the North after Jon left to gain support to fight the White Walkers and their army of wights.

More to come...