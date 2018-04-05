Remember Heidi in the early days of The Hills — a demure girl from Crested Butte, Colorado? Remember Heidi after The Hills — the press-baiting, tabloid fixture? Well, right around the time the show was coming to a close, Heidi Montag's nearly died as a result of having 10 consecutive cosmetic surgeries in one day. Luckily, she lived to tell the tale, but the intense details completely changed her life.

In an interview published on April 5, Montag spoke to Paper about the evolution she's gone through since electing to do those surgeries back in 2009, and described the painful recovery period she was forced to undergo in the aftermath.

"Spencer thought he lost me," Montag told Paper of her near-death experience. "I died for a minute. With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and Spencer didn't want to leave my side. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme. My security guards called Spencer and told him, 'Heidi's heart stopped. She's not going to make it.' And I easily could've. Cutting yourself up isn't something I'd recommend, and Demerol isn't anything to play around with. That's how Michael Jackson died."

But despite her heart-stopping experience, Montag still wasn't satisfied with her body. According to an interview with Extra in January 2010, Montag said that, in addition to her second breast augmentation, she'd had "a little bit of botox, an eyebrow lift, my ears tucked, I had my nose re-aligned, fat injections put into my cheeks, my lips done and I had my chin shaved down." The breast augmentation took her to a size "triple D, F. I like the F," she said. "I actually want H for Heidi."

It would take two months for Montag to regain feeling and movement in her face. In an interview with Access Hollywood during that time, she said, "I’m starting to move my face more and more, but I feel very plastic… especially when I first came out, it was so hard for me even to smile and it’s still hard for me to chew sometime," Montag admitted. "But it’s feeling more and more natural everyday because the swelling is going down."

Montag would end up having her size F breasts removed in 2013, and admitted to People that, “I was in way over my head with the surgeries. I had no idea what I was getting into or that it was a lifelong commitment. It was very challenging, both physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally, on my husband and on our lives.”

In her interview with Paper, Montag says that years later, she's finally been able to see the silver lining that stemmed from such a difficult time in her life. "I had to look at myself in the mirror every day healing, and be like, 'What did I do to myself? How did I get here? What is going on?'" she said. "I basically had to hit that rock-bottom moment in my life, to realize what was important to me."

These days, what's important to Montag is her relationship with her husband of nearly 10 years, Spencer Pratt, and their 6 month old son, Gunnar. "I just want him to enjoy his life, and not live in his parents' mistakes or shadows," the 31-year-old mom says of her wishes for her son.

It appears as if Montag has traded late nights at the club for late nights up with her baby, and is now more concerned with bottles than the size of her breasts. Her life is a far cry from her days on The Hills, and it seems like she couldn't be happier.