Wacky, cute, and unique pool floats have been all the rage for a few years now (remember those omnipresent swans?), and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. While people can now float around on everything from doughnuts to rosé bottles, there are still new pool float designs coming out. Now, Heluva Good! has created a two-person pool float with areas for snacks and drinks. It's called the SS Snacker, and the brand is giving away 100 of them.

Heluva Good! is a dip brand, which explains why this pool float is so concerned with snacking. The two-seater float has four cup holders, two large sections for snacks, and one smaller section that conveniently works for dip. Four cup holders is a lot for two people, but Heluva Good! notes that the float could also hold a cell phone. (At your own risk, I might add!) Or, your other two friends who don't get to sit on the float could rest their drinks in there.

If you are interested in the exclusive, dip-branded float, Heluva Good! is taking entries for the giveaway now through Monday, July 29. The giveaway is open to people in the United States, who are 18 years or older, but excludes the following states: California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii, and New Mexico. (Sorry!) The full rules can be found here. In order to enter, pool float hopefuls must enter their name, email address, and state of residence on the giveaway page and read the rules, terms and condition, and privacy policy.

Heluva Good! partnered with *NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Lance Bass to promote the giveaway and to demonstrate what two buddies sitting in the float looks like:

Looks pretty chill and also like it will get "Bye Bye Bye" stuck in your head.

"Summer pool parties are better with snacks, and the Heluva Good! SS Snacker combines two great summer favorites. It’s perfect for kicking back this summer and enjoying delicious dip alongside my good friend Joey," said Lance Bass in a press release. "And when it’s time for a pool break, our go-to snack is a BLT flatbread with Heluva Good! French Onion dip and topped with cooked bacon pieces, lettuce and tomatoes.”

“For me, it’s not a true pool party without the dip. With the SS Snacker, Heluva Good! has made it easy to enjoy my favorite dip from the pool," Joey Fatone said in a press release. "And the best part — it seats two, so it’s perfect for lounging in the sun and snacking with a friend.”

If you want the Heluva Good! float, the time to enter the giveaway is now. And if you don't win, well, you still have options. Whether you enter the giveaway or buy your own float, though, you should probably figure out your pool situation first. Otherwise, you'll be using these things like they're early aughts inflatable furniture and eating chips and dip in your living room.