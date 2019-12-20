Bustle

Here Are 15 Gifts For The VSCO Girl In Your Life (And You Can Buy Them All On Walmart.com)

By Jessie Quinn
2019’s It tween wears oversized T-shirts (pants, who?), socks with sandals (specifically Birkenstocks), has a wrist full of scrunchies, never leaves home without her sticker-laden Hydro Flask, and goes by the name of VSCO. Inspired by the photo editing app of the same name, VSCO girls mesh '90s and 2000s style with modern tech accessories, vague environmental awareness (save the turtles!), and viral catchphrases to achieve a super-distinct vibe that many Gen-Zers can't get enough of.

Shopping for the VSCO girl in your life? From the year’s must-have backpack to on-trend accessories — hello friendship bracelets and puka shell necklaces! — to AirPods, the virtual aisles of Walmart.com are stocked with everything a VSCO girl needs to tap into her personal style and maybe even go viral on TikTok. Sksksksksksk!

Polaroid Camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera (with 10-pack film)
VSCO is all about vintage-looking photos and style — and this throwback instant camera is a fun way to capture memories and style moments alike.

Mario Badescu Facial Mist

Mario Badescu Spritz Mist Glow Facial Spray Set
No VSCO girl skincare regimen is complete without at least one variety of Mario Badescu's cult-favorite facial mist.

Apple AirPods

Apple Airpods
These cordless Bluetooth-enabled headphones are an accessory in their own right. Plus, they make listening to the new Harry Styles album extra convenient.

Velvet Scrunchies

Conair Scunci Velvet Scrunchies
Perfect for stocking stuffers and gift toppers, these VSCO girl-approved hair accessories are a must for top knots and wrist candy alike.

The Essential Lip Balm

Carmex Moisturizing Lip Balm 6 Pack
Formulated with hydration in mind, this lip balm adds a touch of sheen to the pout — and your VSCO wants one in every pocket of her Kanken.

Shell Jewelry

Puka Shell Set
Shell necklaces are one of the biggest accessories of the year. And this choker version is a chic VSCO girl-approved take on the trend.

Oversized Tee

Cotton On Curve 'Friends' Graphic T-Shirt
It’s not VSCO unless it’s oversized. This Friends tee taps into '90s nostalgia for a fun play on VSCO girl style.

Birkenstock Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Birkibuc Sandal
These iconic sandals are a great gift for anyone on your list, including the VSCO girl who will likely pair them with tube socks.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

Hydro Flask 24oz
VSCO girls are serious about saving the environment — one eco-friendly water bottle at a time. Pair this insulated vessel with a pack of decorative stickers for the perfect VSCO girl gift.

Sticker Set

Ingzy 35 PCs Cute VSCO Stickers
And what better way to make that Hydro Flask personal than by decorating it with these VSCO-inspired stickers?

Friendship Bracelet Kit

Ultimate Friendship Bracelet Party Kit
This friendship bracelet kit is the gift that keeps on giving — to your VSCO girl and her friends. These trendy DIY accessories are sure to wow on Christmas morning.

Fjallraven Kanken Backpack

Fjallraven Kanken Backpack
Known as the “it” backpack of 2019, this designer bag is a must-have for every VSCO girl. Made with Vinylon, it can wick moisture and is easy to clean.

Reusable Straw Set

Supersellers Multi-color Silicone Reusable Drinking Straws
This eco-friendly straw set comes in 8 bright VSCO-girl approved colors.

Checkerboard Vans

Vans Classic Slip-On
A must-have in every VSCO-girl's wardrobe, these classic Vans slip-ons are a nod to the '90s.

Tie-Dyed Socks

Tie Dye Crew Socks
Complete the look with these colorful tie-dyed crew socks.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.