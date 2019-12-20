Here Are 15 Gifts For The VSCO Girl In Your Life (And You Can Buy Them All On Walmart.com)

2019’s It tween wears oversized T-shirts (pants, who?), socks with sandals (specifically Birkenstocks), has a wrist full of scrunchies, never leaves home without her sticker-laden Hydro Flask, and goes by the name of VSCO. Inspired by the photo editing app of the same name, VSCO girls mesh '90s and 2000s style with modern tech accessories, vague environmental awareness (save the turtles!), and viral catchphrases to achieve a super-distinct vibe that many Gen-Zers can't get enough of.

Shopping for the VSCO girl in your life? From the year’s must-have backpack to on-trend accessories — hello friendship bracelets and puka shell necklaces! — to AirPods, the virtual aisles of Walmart.com are stocked with everything a VSCO girl needs to tap into her personal style and maybe even go viral on TikTok. Sksksksksksk!

Polaroid Camera

Mario Badescu Facial Mist

Apple AirPods

Velvet Scrunchies

The Essential Lip Balm

Shell Jewelry

Oversized Tee

Birkenstock Sandals

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

Sticker Set

Friendship Bracelet Kit

Fjallraven Kanken Backpack

Reusable Straw Set

Checkerboard Vans

Tie-Dyed Socks

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.