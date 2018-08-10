When I first started building my makeup collection, I didn't have very much money at all. I was too broke for the high-end makeup of my dreams, so instead, I decided to start with the best drugstore makeup I could find. Whether you're still in the penny-pinching phase or just have a preference for affordable makeup, the cheapest Walmart beauty deals for under $5 can help you get your beauty fix on a budget.

With only 20 bucks, you can go home with a combination of makeup that can give you an amazing glow with a highlighter that's the best dupe for MAC's Mineralize Skinfinish Soft and Gentle, help you try the matte lipstick trend, or master that year-round glow with the perfect bronzer. Read on to see a round up of the best affordable Walmart makeup.

Highlighters

Want a highlight that can be seen from miles away? There's a whole host of affordable highlighters that are as good (if not better) as some splurge-worthy options.

The Drugstore Holy Grail Highlighter

Walmart wet n wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder $5 Walmart All you have to do it look at the YouTube reviews of this highlighter to know that is definitely worth its holy grail status. If you're looking for a blinding highlight on a budget, this is it. Shop Now

The Best $4 Dupe for MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Soft and Gentle

Walmart e.l.f. Baked Highlighter in Blush Gems $4 Walmart Nothing feels quite as good as finding the perfect dupe for your favorite high-end product, and e.l.f. totally nailed it with this baked highlighter. Add this to your collection if you need a gilded peachy-bronze highlighter that rivals the $34 MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Soft and Gentle. Shop Now

Get Strobing with This Affordable Liquid Highlighter

Walmart wet n wild MegaGlo Hello Halo Liquid Highlighter $5 Walmart Strobing is highlighting taken to the next level, and if you feel like experimenting with this trend without spending too much money, start with this liquid highlighter. There's a good chance you'll fall in love with the radiant halo-like glow and make it a staple in your makeup bag. Shop Now

Get a Natural, Dewy Glow With This Vitamin-Infused Highlighter

Walmart e.l.f. Cosmetics Beautifully Bare Illuminating Liquid Highlighter with Vitamin E $4 Walmart Liquid highlighters like this one are the best for versatility. You can use them as a traditional highlighter by dabbing it on the high points of your face, you can add a few drops to your foundation to create a dewy finish, and you can add to your body lotion for an all-over glow — all for under $5! Shop Now

Brows

They say your brows frame your face, and with all the pencils, gels, and brow mascaras around, it can be hard to choose the right one. Here are the best ones that won't put a dent in your wallet.

Shape and Set Your Brows In Place With This Styling Gel

Walmart Rimmel London Brow This Way Brow Styling Gel $4 Walmart Some of us are blessed with full, bushy brows that just needs a little help to be tamed. If that's you (lucky!), all you have to use is this styling brow gel with a handy spooly applicator to control your brows and define their shape. Shop Now

An Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow $4 Dupe

Walmart e.l.f. Lock on Liner and Brow Cream $4 Walmart Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow is known as the go-to for brow products, and their Dipbrow is a must-have for bold brows that last all day. If you don't want to shell out $18 for it though, you're in luck. For just $4, e.l.f. makes an exact dupe — down to identical ingredients — that will give you the same long-lasting brows. Shop Now

Fill In and Define Brows On the Go with This Handy Pencil

Walmart NYX Professional Makeup Auto Eyebrow Pencil $5 Walmart I'm often in a rush when I'm doing my makeup, and it's in those moments I reach for this eyeliner pencil. The formula applies easily and the pencil is thin enough for me to create hair-like strokes. I also love that the cap has a built-in brush! Shop Now

A Mini Brow Kit for Full Eyebrow Control

Create Bold, Full Brows With This Innovative Powder

Walmart Rimmel Brow Shake Powder $4 Walmart If you're looking to add a little fullness to your brows, you can fill them in with this unique powder that holds onto fine brow hair and thickens their appearance. Yes, you can fake full brows! Shop Now

Foundation & Concealer

Finding the right complexion-perfecting foundations and concealer is tricky enough, but when you have a budget it's even harder. Luckily, Walmart has a few standout options.

A Small But Mighty Full Coverage Concealer Pot

Walmart NYX Professional Makeup Concealer Jar $5 Walmart For $5, this concealer goes the distance. Whether you use it to spot cover, conceal dark circles or even as base for your eyeshadow, the super creamy, full-coverage formula is so worth it. Shop Now

An Affordable Concealer Beauty Gurus Swear By

Walmart L.A. Girl PRO Conceal High-Definition Concealer $5 Walmart If you've ever seen an Instagram beauty tutorial, you'll know that makeup lovers swear by this affordable HD concealer. It's a go-to for a beginner's makeup kit and with 20 shades (including color correctors!), you're bound to find one you can fall in love with. Shop Now

A Vitamin-Infused Concealer That Improves Skin

Walmart e.l.f. HD Lifting Concealer $3 Walmart Not only does this creamy concealer offer premium coverage, it also nourishes and improves skin's radiance thanks to vitamin C, green tea and mulberry extract. Shop Now

A Full-Coverage Foundation for Darker Skin Tones

Walmart Black Radiance Color Perfect™ Liquid Make-Up $4 Walmart It's not easy to find a range of full-coverage foundation at an affordable price, but at just $4 with 12 shades that range from a true golden tan to a deep cocoa, this formula is a hard one to beat. Shop Now

Fight Shine With This Matte Foundation

Set Your Foundation With This Photo-Ready Powder

Walmart wet n wild Photo Focus Pressed Powder $5 Walmart The best way to ensure long-lasting foundation is by setting it with a powder, but some powders are cakey and leave a white cast in photos. Enter the wet n wild Photo Focus Pressed Powder. With light-diffusing pigments, it blurs skin and reduces flashback in photos. Shop Now

Mascara

Whether you're looking for volume, length, or just the darkest lashes you can get, there are some classic mascaras (and a few wildcards!) in Walmart's beauty aisles.

Use This Unique Brush to Define and Separate and Your Lashes

Walmart wet n wild Max Fanatic Mascara $5 Walmart With this mascara, the magic is in the brush. Sweep this volumizing formula on with the unique fan brush that's tapered on one end to give you full dramatic lashes. Shop Now

A Clear Mascara For Natural Lashes — That Also Tames Brows

This Thickening Mascara is Perfect for Sensitive Eyes

Walmart Almay One Coat Thickening Mascara $5 Walmart If you've got sensitive eyes, mascara can irritate them, but this formula with aloe and Vitamin B5 is made to be extra gentle on eyes. The super full brush evenly coats each lash for thicker-looking lashes. Shop Now

Experiment With Colorful Mascara for Less Than $5

Eyeshadow

With all the rainbow assortment of shades and finishes, eyeshadow is always the most fun to experiment with. Whether you're looking for a go-to nude shadow quad or a single pan for a pop of color, $5 can get you far.

A 10-Shadow Palette That Makes the Perfect Smokey Eye

Walmart e.l.f. Baked Eyeshadow Palette $5 Walmart This palette has 10 super-shimmery shadows that can be used both wet and dry for maximum color payoff. Plus, the darker shades make for an amazing smokey eye! What's not to love? Shop Now

A Shadow Quad With Four Finishes for Every Look

Walmart Almay Shadow Squad Eye Shadow $5 Walmart If you love the monochrome look but still want a little oomph, this affordable quad features shades in four finishes — matte, metallic, satin, and glitter — so you can go from day to night. Shop Now

The Perfect Eyeshadow For a Pop of Color

The Best Affordable Palette to Create Every Look

Make Sure Your Eyeshadow Lasts With This Must-Have Primer

Lipstick & Lipgloss

Nothing is as easy as sweeping on your favorite lip color when you want to switch up your look. From lipglosses to liquid lipsticks, here's how you can stock up on a budget.

This Ultra-Pigmented Gloss Is a Beauty Fave

This Classic Lipstick Has a Creamy, Matte Finish

Walmart Milani Color Statement Matte Lipstick $5 Walmart If you love a classic tube of lipstick, this ultra-pigmented formula needs to be in your makeup bag. It has a matte finish, while still being creamy and easy to wear. Shop Now

A Matte Lipstick With Every Color You Can Imagine

A Popular Matte Liquid Lipstick With Rave Reviews

Lip Gloss Lovers Will Love This Extra-Shimmery Formula

Blush & Bronzer

If you're looking to fake that vacation glow or create a natural flush, these budget-friendly blushes and bronzers are worth looking over.

This Blush & Bronzer Duo Is So Customizable

These Blushes Complement Many Skin Tones

