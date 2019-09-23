Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel’s Emmys makeup was a nod to classic old Hollywood glam. A bold red lip and perfectly feathered brows defined Emmanuel's Chanel-made face beat — and the brand is spilling all the makeup tricks to getting the look yourself. After all, once the Emmys curtain closes, all the best makeup tips are revealed.

At the 71 annual Emmy Awards, Emmanuel scooped up an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series with her Game of Thrones castmates. Even decked out in a gorgeous black gown, Emmanuel's makeup was a standout part of her look. Anyone watching who lived for the simple and sultry glam can thank the hands of celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan.

Deenihan tells Bustle she was going for a classic look to match Emmanuel's dress, and added a pop of color with the actor’s red lip. To get Emmanuel’s look, Deenihan says she put a lot of focus into Emmanuel’s skin prep. The makeup artist used all Chanel products for Emmanuel’s skin care and makeup routine. Starting with Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer under the eyes for brightening, Deenihan followed up with Chanel’s Hydra Beauty Gel Crème for the actor’s face and neck.

Courtesy of Chanel

“I applied Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet in B50 for a natural velvet matte finish, which is perfect for an outdoor red carpet when trying to avoid excess shine in photos,” Deenihan tells Bustle of Emmanuel's foundation. “To shade and define Nathalie’s face I applied Soleil Tan de Chanel Sheer Illuminating Fluid. It looks so beautiful and natural on top of makeup while adding a subtle warmth.”

Deenihan achieved Emmanuel's light contour by layering the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder in 60, adding Chanel Joues Contraste in Rose Ecrin for a blush.

Courtesy of Chanel

Emmanuel often sports barely-there eye makeup paired with a bold lip on the red carpet. The actor even wore a similar makeup look to the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones. The combination of her striking lip colors and killer bushy eyebrows is one you will totally want to steal.

"Nathalie’s brows are what dreams are made of," Deenihan tells Bustle. "To slightly shade the brows and fill in any areas, I used Chanel Stylo Sourcils Waterproof in Brun Profond, and then brushed them up with Chanel Le Gel Sourcils in Transparent."

Courtesy of Chanel

Deenihan applied the rosy beige shade from Chanel's Les 4 Ombres in Lumières Naturelles in the crease of Emmanuel's eyes, adding the brand's Illusion d'Ombre in New Moon as a shimmer shadow. The look was topped off with Le Volume de Chanel mascara in Noir on the actor's lashes.

Even though Deenihan calls Emmanuel's brows a dream, her favorite part of the makeup look was the actor's bold red lipstick. The mixture of Chanel's Rouge Allure Ink in True Red and Rouge Noir gave Emmanuel the perfect crimson pout.

Now that you know what it takes to perfect red carpet glam, you can create your own celebrity-approved makeup routine. Wear that bold lip proudly.