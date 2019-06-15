Ivanka Trump's White House job may be unpaid, but that doesn't mean the president's eldest daughter doesn't still have a revenue stream or two coming in. In fact, it seems safe to say she wasn't hurting for spending money last year. According to documents released by the White House on Friday, Ivanka earned nearly $4 million from one Trump hotel alone.

The Trump International Hotel located in Washington, D.C. garnered Ivanka a cool $3,952,480 in revenue in 2018, NBC News reported financial disclosure forms released by the White House showed. According to the news outlet, the share of revenue Ivanka pulled in from the hotel last year was up slightly from what she'd reported in 2017. Overall, NBC News reported Ivanka's interest in the hotel was valued at somewhere between $5 million and $25 million.

The hotel, which opened to much controversy during the 2016 presidential campaign, has also generated revenue for President Donald Trump. According to Axios, financial disclosure documents released by the White House showed he pulled in $40.8 million from the Washington, D.C. hotel last year, an increase of $0.4 million from the year before.

Trump's Washington, D.C. hotel has been at the center of a lawsuit brought forth against the president by Maryland and Washington, D.C. attorney generals. They allege that profits the hotel, and subsequently Trump, earn through reservations made by foreign and domestic officials represent a violation of the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which states, "No Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them [the United States], shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."

Of course, the Trump hotel isn't Ivanka's only source of revenue. According to NBC News, Ivanka also disclosed pulling in more than $2 million ($2,036,538 to be exact) in "salary and severance" from an entity listed as Trump Payroll Corp.

Not every venture proved as profitable for Ivanka as the Trump's D.C. hotel, however. Ivanka's financial disclosure showed revenue garnered from the fashion line she shut down in July 2018 had dropped from at least $5 million to $1 million in 2018, CBS News reported.

All told, White House disclosure documents revealed that, in 2018, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner made somewhere between $28.8 million and $135.1 million in outside income, Bloomberg reported. What's more, Vanity Fair reported that Ivanka listed her total assets and income to worth between $187.6 million and $786.3 million.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

In 2017, it was reported that Ivanka had volunteered to become an unpaid White House employee in an effort to ease concerns over the ethics of her serving as an advisor to her father. "I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees," Reuters reported Ivanka said.

Earlier this year, Ivanka's father-in-law, Charles Kushner, claimed her and Kushner's roles at the White House had come with a "substantial financial sacrifice" in an op-ed for The Washington Post. It makes one wonder how much they might have made if they weren't working in the White House?