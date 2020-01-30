Here's My Plan For Setting — & Sticking To — A New Year's Wellness Resolution

Each year as New Year’s Day approaches, I set aside some time to reflect on my resolutions from the previous year and to set new ones for the year to come. My resolution game has definitely evolved over time: I used to set super narrow goals­–like specific weight loss targets that had me obsessing over a number on the scale – but now I take a more holistic approach to my health and wellness. This still means setting specific, achievable goals, but it also means taking a broader view of my wellness routine.

Over time, I’ve learned that if I want to stay fit, I need to consider several aspects of my daily routine. Things like quality sleep and a healthy, consistent diet — in short, prioritizing self-care — are all part of the mix. So, as I start this new year, I've decided to set one big goal, along with several mini goals that help me stick to it.

My big goal this year is to run a marathon in 3 hours and 30 minutes. I know this is no small feat, and I assure you that I’m not delusional. I already have two marathons and several half-marathons under my belt, so I’m confident that I can achieve this goal if I stay disciplined. On a previous attempt I came within 1 minute and 33 seconds of my goal time, so this year in addition to training, I've set mini goals that are all about getting better sleep, re-thinking my exercise routine, and remaining focused and positive. My hope is that establishing (and sticking to!) these new daily habits will optimize my health and get me in optimal race-day shape.

To help me reach my mini goals, I’m bringing in a new secret weapon: Quality supplements. I’ve always sought out smart products that help me maintain a healthy balance in my life, but when it comes to supplements, I’ve never taken them consistently or even knew exactly what to take. After some research, I discovered Nature’s Way, a quality brand that offers supplements backed by rigorous testing and more than 50 years of quality sourcing. Now, by augmenting the healthy habits I’ve already established by incorporating Nature’s Way products, I’m confident that I’ll stick to my wellness resolutions big and small this year. Here’s my plan of action:

Mini Goal #1: Get Better (& More Consistent) Sleep A big challenge for me has always been getting good, consistent sleep, which is pretty essential if I plan on springing out of bed for morning runs. I've started to take some steps toward this goal already: I turn off all technology one hour before bedtime, I've invested in a more comfortable bed and bedding, and I avoid eating dinner too late in the evening. But occasionally I still find myself lying awake, waiting for sleep to come. This is where Nature's Way comes in: In 2020, when needed, I plan to take Nature's Way Valerian Nighttime™, a blend of valerian and lemon balm extracts that promotes restful sleep.* With Valerian Nighttime, I wake up feeling rested, refreshed, and ready to take on the day.* I might even become a morning person! Nature's Way Valerian Nighttime™ / 100 Tabs $14.06 See on Amazon

Mini Goal #2: Take My Daily Exercise To The Next Level Being active every day is the main goal I achieved in 2019, and I plan to keep it up throughout 2020. For me, incorporating exercise into my daily routine can mean running a few miles, doing free-weight exercises, or simply reaching my goal of taking 10,000 steps per day. So as not to get burned out by daily trips to the gym, my plan this year is to vary my exercise routine as much as possible. When I’m not feeling like hitting the gym, I’ve mapped out body weight exercises and HIIT (high intensity interval training) workouts that I can do in the comfort of my apartment. I’ve also committed to cross-training days when I need a break from running; time on the elliptical, stationary bike, or rowing machine will help ensure that I’ll meet my exercise goal for the day without exhausting the muscle groups I need for running.