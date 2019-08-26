Here's Your Horoscope For The Fourth Week Of August 2019

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 19, 2019.

It's an energetic kind of a day with the Moon in passionate and adventurous Aries. The day kicks off with a blast as the Moon in Aries teams up with Mercury in bold Leo in the late morning. This cosmic combo can be great for initiating or taking the lead on an important convo, speaking from the heart, or bringing innovative ideas to the public.

By the late afternoon, the vibe gets a bit somber as the Moon squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn. Together, this combination reminds us that we may need to be a bit more practical or realistic when it comes to our expectations, and this may mean cutting our losses with someone or something that hasn't panned out. Luckily, just a few moments later, the Moon teams up with abundant and optimistic Jupiter in Sagittarius, reminding us that there is more for us out there and to focus on the bigger picture.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While you tend to go where your heart leads you, you're being pushed to delve a little deeper with something you've become passionate about. Taking time to hone your craft or to give some substance to a romantic connection could actually unlock new heights for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have something to get off of your chest, but you may be wondering if what you have to say will be understood or well-received. For now, your job is to simply speak your truth. By honoring what you feel, you set yourself free. Also, be picky about what you agree to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You love your friends but someone may be asking for more than you can afford to give. While setting boundaries with this person may seem scary or uncomfortable, trust that a real friend will respect them. In fact, boundaries can help you deepen your relationships or find better ones.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Someone you know or work closely with could be a bit of a Negative Nellie today when it comes to your work and goals. Know that you don't have to take what they say to heart. You don't need them to validate you or your competence. Too, go after what you want.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You have lots of big ideas now but you may be getting discouraged due to all of the nuts and bolts you have to worry about. Try not to despair as things will come together in their due time. On the same note, you may have to toss an idea because you need to be more practical.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might have a hunch or a realization about someone you're dating, and while you shouldn't assume the worst, your intuition may be trying to key you in on something important. At the same time, be mindful of being too pessimistic about love. You can have what you're seeking.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might need to draw some boundaries with a family member or someone close to you today. Though if you're worried about speaking up or if things will go smoothly, you're encouraged to speak your truth now. There's a good chance that you'll be heard the way you need to.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling frustrated today when it comes to your schedule or the workload currently on your plate. Trust that whatever delays or hiccups you're experiencing could be re-directing you to something that you should be giving your time and energy to instead. Go with it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your creative talents deserve more appreciation than you or someone else may be giving them. As such, be mindful of underselling yourself now. Believing in you will get you far. In matters of the heart, you may need to get clear on what you want. Commitment isn't a loss of freedom.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Something from the past could come bubbling up to the surface today, which could have you doubting yourself or being too self-critical. Step back for a moment and trust that all you need is already within you. At the same time, don't discount the love and support of family and loved ones.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your thoughts could be heavy today, making it a good day to reach out and connect with friends that inspire and uplift you. On a similar note, be mindful of the information and media you absorb today, as you could be extra sensitive to it. Too, an idea may need to be fleshed out but it can work.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A financial matter could have you feeling bummed today, but you may need to be a bit more demanding/confident when it comes to what you have to offer. An opportunity could be presented to you but you need to honor your worth. Try not compare yourself to others and beware naysayers.