Here's Your Horoscope For The Fourth Week Of August 2019
1. Your August 19, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 19, 2019.
It's an energetic kind of a day with the Moon in passionate and adventurous Aries. The day kicks off with a blast as the Moon in Aries teams up with Mercury in bold Leo in the late morning. This cosmic combo can be great for initiating or taking the lead on an important convo, speaking from the heart, or bringing innovative ideas to the public.
By the late afternoon, the vibe gets a bit somber as the Moon squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn. Together, this combination reminds us that we may need to be a bit more practical or realistic when it comes to our expectations, and this may mean cutting our losses with someone or something that hasn't panned out. Luckily, just a few moments later, the Moon teams up with abundant and optimistic Jupiter in Sagittarius, reminding us that there is more for us out there and to focus on the bigger picture.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
While you tend to go where your heart leads you, you're being pushed to delve a little deeper with something you've become passionate about. Taking time to hone your craft or to give some substance to a romantic connection could actually unlock new heights for you.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might have something to get off of your chest, but you may be wondering if what you have to say will be understood or well-received. For now, your job is to simply speak your truth. By honoring what you feel, you set yourself free. Also, be picky about what you agree to.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You love your friends but someone may be asking for more than you can afford to give. While setting boundaries with this person may seem scary or uncomfortable, trust that a real friend will respect them. In fact, boundaries can help you deepen your relationships or find better ones.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Someone you know or work closely with could be a bit of a Negative Nellie today when it comes to your work and goals. Know that you don't have to take what they say to heart. You don't need them to validate you or your competence. Too, go after what you want.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You have lots of big ideas now but you may be getting discouraged due to all of the nuts and bolts you have to worry about. Try not to despair as things will come together in their due time. On the same note, you may have to toss an idea because you need to be more practical.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You might have a hunch or a realization about someone you're dating, and while you shouldn't assume the worst, your intuition may be trying to key you in on something important. At the same time, be mindful of being too pessimistic about love. You can have what you're seeking.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might need to draw some boundaries with a family member or someone close to you today. Though if you're worried about speaking up or if things will go smoothly, you're encouraged to speak your truth now. There's a good chance that you'll be heard the way you need to.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You might be feeling frustrated today when it comes to your schedule or the workload currently on your plate. Trust that whatever delays or hiccups you're experiencing could be re-directing you to something that you should be giving your time and energy to instead. Go with it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Your creative talents deserve more appreciation than you or someone else may be giving them. As such, be mindful of underselling yourself now. Believing in you will get you far. In matters of the heart, you may need to get clear on what you want. Commitment isn't a loss of freedom.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Something from the past could come bubbling up to the surface today, which could have you doubting yourself or being too self-critical. Step back for a moment and trust that all you need is already within you. At the same time, don't discount the love and support of family and loved ones.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Your thoughts could be heavy today, making it a good day to reach out and connect with friends that inspire and uplift you. On a similar note, be mindful of the information and media you absorb today, as you could be extra sensitive to it. Too, an idea may need to be fleshed out but it can work.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
A financial matter could have you feeling bummed today, but you may need to be a bit more demanding/confident when it comes to what you have to offer. An opportunity could be presented to you but you need to honor your worth. Try not compare yourself to others and beware naysayers.
2. Your August 20, 2019 Horoscope
The day starts out with a few frustrations thanks to the fiery Aries Moon squaring off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn in the early morning, which could stir up a few arguments, power struggles, or grudges. The best way to handle this energy is to channel it into anything that requires courage and determination. Also, try not to take anything too personally.
The vibe improves towards the latter half of of the day when the creative and fun-loving Sun in Leo teams up with the Moon in Aries. This is the kind of cosmic team that could give us the passion, motivation, and innovative energy that we need to make some big things happen. At the same time, this Sun-Moon combo can also be good for uplifting our spirits.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You could be feeling the pressure to perform today when it comes to your career or how others see you, but you're reminded that you best succeed when you drop the need to impress others and just focus on being yourself. Overall, know that you are enough. Embrace it.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You usually have strong convictions and opinions, but today you're called to challenge something that you believe as it could be holding you back. On another note, it may be time for you to pull back a bit and relax instead of trying to force something to happen. All will work out.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might be feeling like you're outgrowing a certain friendship or a group you used to identify with. Though letting go can be difficult, know that releasing what's not working for you helps to create space for the things that do work for you. It's time to seek out your tribe.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You might not be on the same page with someone you work with, but you're encouraged not to let others sabotage you or your success. Doing so means knowing your worth and knowing that there are people out there that want to pay you for it. Remember to shoot for the moon.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
It might seem like something you're planning or trying to get off the ground is taking more out of you than expected. Know that you don't have to play the hero though if your well-being is being affected. That said, your hard work is about to pay off. Don't give up on yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
When it comes to an intimate relationship, the key to moving forward may require you being more vulnerable or transparent about how you feel, for better or worse. Trust that emotional honesty can help you with getting your needs met and fostering the kind of love you crave.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You and someone close to you, perhaps a business partner, may not be on the same page today. Though when it comes to making things work, know that you can't be the only one willing to work or take responsibility. A new approach is needed. Break the pattern.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
If you're current job is affecting your health and well-being, you could receive a message that it's time to move on in a way that will be hard to ignore. Though know that if you do decide to make moves, there's something better that awaits you. Make improvements, not excuses.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might need to be a bit demanding today when it comes to getting something you want or something you're owed, specifically when it comes to your creative gifts, but trust that all will work out for you in the end, even if you need to cut ties with a project. Have faith.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
If a family dynamic has you in your feels today, acknowledge what you feel but know that the only person that you can change in this situation is you. This may mean being more protective of your emotional well-being or your psychic energy. Also, an intimate connection thrives.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You might be a little too worried about something you can't control right now, but the best way to deal with it is to detach from the outcome. Talking to your partner or someone close to you could help you see things in a different light. Know that you have options.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
It may take some elbow grease to bring a plan together but it doesn't mean that it can't work. On the flip side, if you need to ditch or drop a plan entirely trust that something much better is waiting for you. Too, you are where you are because this is your path. Don't worry about anyone else's.
3. Your August 21, 2019 Horoscope
Today gives us the opportunity to achieve great results when we mix creativity and innovation with some determination and a love for the practical. With the Moon in creative and hardworking Taurus, we should find the motivation we need to make a dream or big idea come true, especially as the Moon teams up with ambitious Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in bold Leo teams up with big-picture Jupiter in Sagittarius.
Meanwhile, love planet Venus enters practical and hardworking Virgo in the early morning, bringing the focus to self-discipline and dedication where relationship and financial matters are concerned. By the early afternoon, when the Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, we get the push we need to break free of unhealthy habits, relationships, and work related matters with both planets being influenced by health-conscious Venus in Virgo.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You've got some big plans or something you're envisioning that you can actually make come true. Though you'll need to buckle down and take things step by step in order to see results. Think in terms of quality — not quantity — now, especially where your resources and well-being are concerned.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might be feeling more sensitive than usual today, which is a good sign that you're in need of some fun and rejuvenation. Seek out ways that you can bring yourself pleasure today, as it will do your mind and body good. Too, your creative energy is on the rise, make use of it.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
It's time for you to pull back a bit and set aside some downtime. As such, you might find that spending time at home or with people you love gives you the recharge that you need. It's also a good time to consider reorganizing your space to make it more peaceful.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
It's all about who you know today, specifically when it comes to job or career related opportunities. Conversations and connections with those in your network could lead to something promising. You've got the powers of persuasion and quick wit on your side, use them.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're focused on your career and ambitions today and it's possible for you to make some major strides, especially where your money and confidence are concerned. In other words, don't be afraid to go after what you want as you just might get it. Trust yourself and your worth.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You're reminded not to doubt yourself or your power today as you've got the right amount of charm, wit, and enthusiasm now to make just about anything you want happen. As such, it may be time for you to take a risk on something you've been focused on. Yes, it can work.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
If your energy hasn't been up to speed as of late, consider it to be the push you need to focus on your health and well-being. This may mean pulling back a bit from the daily grind and seeking out ways to boost your emotional and spiritual health. Leaning on your community can help.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
When it comes to your professional goals, you can make leaps and bounds today, but you won't be able to do it alone. In fact, why should you when you have people in your corner that want to see you succeed? At the same time, your words and ideas hold power, put them to use.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Your career is on the rise now and the people watching your work are quickly becoming fans. However, if you really want to reach the top, you may need to be more conscientious with your time and energy today. Try not to bite off more than you can chew. Stay focused.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You're in the mood for an escape now and traveling, or at least switching up your environment for the day, could bring one. Seek out ways that you can expand both your heart and your mind. You might discover a new passion, or manifest a new romance. Take a leap.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Your goal for today is to get the emotional care and nourishment that you need, even if it means leaning on others or setting some boundaries with others. On another note, if you've been worried about a home or financial related matter, things are about to improve.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
If you're looking for some motivation, now is the time for you to join forces with the people that inspire and fuel you. Seek out those with skills or talents that match and compliment your own as a collaboration could help you to get far. Trust your voice and your innovative thinking.
4. Your August 22, 2019 Horoscope
We can accomplish much today when we take a slow and steady pace with the Moon currently in methodical and hard working Taurus. Near the start of the day, the Moon teams up with responsible Saturn in Capricorn, giving us the determination we need to complete unfinished business. Though when the Taurus Moon squares off with Mercury in over-the-top Leo by mid-morning, we may need to scale back on our plans or take a more practical approach on seeing them through.
By the late morning, we get the chance to move forward as the Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping us to go with the flow and rely on our intuition for next steps. With the Moon also syncing up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn by the late afternoon, we should get the motivation needed to move past obstacles.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You could unlock a job offer or financial opportunity today, but it will require you to trust your instincts, as they're spot on now. On a different note, you might be in the mood to splurge a little cash on something you want. Just be mindful of burning a hole in your pocket.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
If you're feeling unstoppable today, that's because you are. And when it comes to executing something you've been planning, there's a good chance that things can go your way now. As long as you remain confident and optimistic in getting the job done, you're golden.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
It's OK if you're not feeling as bright-eyed and bushy-tailed today as you usually are. Rather than rushing forward into the day, it's best if you work quietly behind the scenes or take some time to plot out your next move. Of course, making sure you get some rest helps too.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Something you've been hoping or wishing for could come true, especially when you enlist the help of others to help you do it. Look to ways that you can engage your community or network today, as you could connect with people that could open a few doors for you.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're star is on the rise when it comes to your career and a little confidence goes a long way. If you want to hit your target today, prioritize your time and focus on your craft. If looking for a new job, some extra effort may be required but you can meet your goal.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You're feeling inspired today and now's the time to capitalize on that inspiration. If you've been wondering whether you should follow through on an idea, you should. There's a good chance you'll have success with it. Meanwhile, in love, a new door is opening for you.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
If you're feeling the urge to purge today, go with the feeling, as you could benefit from releasing things you no longer need on an emotional and physical level. Your well-being is paramount now, so now that anything done today should be with that in mind. Let the junk go.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You're reminded to be intentional with the time and energy that you give to others today. Look towards spending time with the people that fuel and energize you, rather than those that drain you. Someone close to you could offer you some valuable insight. In love, the picture gets brighter.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You're in busy bee mode today and there's lots for you to tackle so make sure that you're not taking on unnecessary work. If you need to delegate a task, do so, as you work best when you're focused on a few things rather than being pulled in many directions. Take your time.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You've got passion and creative energy coursing through your veins today which should remind you of how talented and powerful you are. Look to this day as the perfect time to get into something fun or something that stokes the fires within you. Romance could also be sweet.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
You might need to get something off your chest when it comes to a home or family related matter and as such it's best to honor what you feel rather than trying to avoid it. If boundaries are called for, then you'll be pushed to exercise them now. Also, remember how resilient you are.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You might find yourself feeling more outspoken or opinionated than usual and this is a good thing. By using your voice, you can create the kind of changes you want to see in your life and in the world around you. As such, don't shy away from the spotlight. Take up space.
5. Your August 23, 2019 Horoscope
It's a busy, busy day as the confident Sun leaves playful Leo and enters hardworking Virgo in the early morning. With Virgo season officially underway, the focus turns towards getting organized, acts of service, and tackling our to-do lists.
Though with the Moon entering fast-paced and multifaceted Gemini by the late morning. we'll need to be mindful of taking on too much and spinning our wheels today as the Gemini Moon squares off with multiple planets in Virgo throughout the day. We may especially need to watch our words and be mindful of petty arguments as the Moon squares off with fussy Mars in Virgo by the late afternoon.
By the evening, the Gemini Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which can help us to find the courage to mend strained or broken connections with others.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You may need to pace yourself today as you can quickly get overwhelmed by trying to tackle everything on your plate all at once. While you love to stay busy and never back down from a challenge, know that you don't need to be a hero. Focus on the smaller things.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You're focused on your money now and as such you're reminded not to settle for less when it comes to your talents and what you have to offer. Though in order to get what you want, you may need to be vocal or upfront about your needs and desires. This also applies to love.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might be feeling extra moody today, which is usually a sign that you need some pampering. Though in order to get what you need you will need to be proactive about it, even if it means setting boundaries with others, specifically your family or loved ones. Guard your energy.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You might feel pulled in multiple directions today but your best bet is to relax and stick behind the scenes. On a similar note, it might be hard to still your mind now, which means you'll need to be mindful of the kind of people and things you're giving your attention to.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You might be feeling like an odd duck today, as you might feel like you no longer fit in with a certain group or circle of friends. The important thing is that you don't trade off on your values just to please others. Stick close to those that give you the total freedom to be yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Your birthday season is officially underway, which means you're most likely focused on the goals you want to accomplish for the new year. Know that you have everything within you to succeed. Have confidence in yourself and recognize you need no one else's approval. Be great.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might have some big ideas that you want to execute but you're better off waiting until you have more energy and more clarity to see things through. As of now, your best bet is to seek out ways that you can nurture your creativity and your spirit. Drop your time table.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You might need to draw some boundaries with others today, perhaps with a friend, as someone could be asking more of you than you can afford to give. On a different note, you may need to reassess your financials when it comes to a long term plan or goal. Taking small steps can get you where you want to go. No need to do too much too soon.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You're in work mode now but it could be that a professional relationship isn't going the way you want it. Be mindful of letting others dictate your worth or your capabilities. You are where you are for a reason. If a business partnership isn't working, it may be time to move on.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Your no stranger to hard work but for now, you may need to be choosier about what you choose to take on for the sake of your health and well-being. Just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should, keep this in mind today. Too, go easy on yourself.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
A romantic connection may not be able to offer you the depth you crave, and it's important to acknowledge that you want something deeper rather than try to ignore what you feel. Know that you are worthy of the love you want. In your creative life, authenticity is key.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You and a family member or someone you live with may not be on the same page today, which could stir up an argument or misunderstanding. Know that it's not always your job to take on other people's "stuff." Prioritize your emotional nourishment. You deserve.