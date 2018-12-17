Even if you have never had a lucky number for yourself, you've almost definitely heard of someone else having one. Many people claim that seven is their lucky number (this can be religious, or it could be because seven is a prime number, meaning it can only be divided by itself and one), while others attribute their lucky number to certain things that have happened to them in their life (think Taylor Swift and the number 13). Lucky numbers are certainly interesting, and if you don't think you have one, you're wrong — each zodiac sign has a number that can change. Below, there's a list of the lucky number for each zodiac sign in 2019.

But before you find out what your lucky number is, you probably want to have a better understanding of what they even mean and signify. A yearly lucky number isn't just given to you at random - it's an important look at what the next few months may have in store for you. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about this, and she explained, "Yearly lucky numbers give us all insights into fortune and prosperity for the new year. These are based on ancient Greek methods of counting prime numbers, leading to the invention of algebra." You can take a look at what your lucky number represents to really get a better idea of what's coming for you in 2019. Check out your lucky number below:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust explains that because Aries are the first sign of the zodiac and because they always want "to be the best at every task they undertake," their lucky number is one. Stardust says, "Your dynamism in 2019 will make you the leader of the pack this year, making your lucky number one."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle As Stardust explains, two is your lucky number because it represents the builders of the zodiac. She says, "Your desire to build and carry out objectives with vigor makes your lucky number in 2019 two."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini, you are known for communication, which is why five is your lucky number, as it represents communication. Stardust says, "With your quest for spirituality and thirst for knowledge in 2019, the number five serves to heighten your pursuits in 2019."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Number seven is associated with the moon, which rules your sign. Stardust says, "Power struggles with others may lead you to let your intuition guide you in relationships, forcing you to embrace the number seven's sensitive and intuitive feels."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says, "After a hard year, you’re looking for truth and honesty from others. The number 89 brings transparency your way in 2019."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says, "You may experience brain fog this year, especially when it comes to partnerships. Embrace the number five to use your analytical abilities to see through the cloudiness and uncertainties this year." She adds that five represents your analytical side.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says that the number six represents love and the good life. She adds, "The number six will expand your horizons in 2019, giving you a broad scope to manifest and implement your professional dreams. Just listen to your gut before making decisions."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust explains, "The number seven is your lucky number in 2019 to activate your passions and desires — also, experimentation in all areas of life."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "With luck on your side in 2019, the number five brings quick wit and decision making your way — bet against the house on the number five to win big!" Stardust explains.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a year of change for you. Stardust says, "With transformative Pluto aligning with your Sun, you will gravitate toward power house 17, to make changes in 2019."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Stardust says, "You will need order this year, especially around finances. The number 31 is your lucky number for organizing such matters."