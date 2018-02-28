When it comes to accessories, people normally add them onto an outfit after they've gotten dressed. These socks will make you do the exact opposite. High Heel Jungle's high-fashion socks are so good that you'll want to plan your entire outfit around them. After all, style is all about the details and this accessory is loud and clear.

Creator of High Heel Jungle Kathryn Eisman, also the former head of fashion and lifestyle at E! News, has spent time studying the psychology of style, and it all led her to socks. Not just any socks, but high-fashion ones that instantly make an outfit. High Heel Jungle has everything from graphic socks to beaded designs and even butterflies. Forget the days of reaching into the sock drawer and just pulling out any old socks, because these will make you plan the entire outfit around your feet.

"I've written many books on the psychology of style and believe that people reveal themselves in the details — fashion is the ultimate extension of who we are," Eisman tells Bustle. "I created High Heels Jungle Socks so that every woman can turn the simple act of getting dressed each day into a joyful and powerful from of self expression... actively choosing who she will be in the world that day."

Leave Me Alone Cotton Socks, $22, High Heel Jungle

These socks are anything but traditional. Each design is not just meant to be worn, but styled. There are mesh designs, classic cotton, and even fishnets. You can wear them with heels or the your traditional sneaker, but one thing is for sure — they're meant to be seen.

"Each sock in the collection will speak to a different woman and does talk to her, is she feeling whimsical in her flamingo tulle socks or sexy in her butterfly fishnets or do her Leave Me Alone socks have the cheeky attitude that express how she feels that day," Eisman says.

The accessories are high-fashion, but they don't carry your typical high-fashion price tag. Each design ranges from $20 to $50, depending on how much sparkle you want on your feet. You can shop all 24 styles on the High Heel Jungle website right now.

Pastel Pearl Sock, $28, High Heel Jungle

The line is much more than just about accessories though. This is about redefining statement items and proving that even the smallest details can bring the most happiness. Whether you're looking to show some personality or just give a great, quirky gift, you're getting much more than just another fashion item.

"For the longest time the emphasis has been on what statement bag she carries, but modern women are ready for a more irreverent and cost-effective statement piece," Eisman tells Bustle. "I love the idea of dressing from the feet up."

These accessories are here to help you find your personal style one sock style at a time.

Gold Star Black Sheer Sock, $22, High Heel Jungle

The power of fashion is a beautiful thing. As Eisman explains, these socks were meant to be a conversation starter, too. Because fashion has a way of bringing people together, and sometimes all you need is a good excuse to talk. These socks are that excuse.

"Without a huge financial investment she can slip on a pair of High Heel Jungle statement socks and completely reframe and update her usual jeans or dress look," she says. "Our socks are conversation starters — be it a new friend, a job opportunity or a love, they might just change the course of her destiny. That's when fashion becomes really powerful."