Lizzie McGuire may be blonde, but that's no longer the case for the former Disney series star. Hilary Duff's blue hair is a big departure from her regular locks, but this quarantine hairdo is what dreams are made of.

On Sunday, Duff posted a photo to her Instagram featuring the new cerulean hue, her eyes wide and biting her lip. Her caption simply says, "Yea," with a shrug emoji seeming to imply the color change was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

In subsequent Instagram stories, fans got an even better look at Duff's new hair, which is markedly darker all over. Her brunette roots shift into an ombre-like dye job, with the royal blue color taking up the rest of her strands that fall just above her shoulders.

Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, said in an Instagram Live that he was behind the 'do: “I also dyed her hair. I do a lot of stuff around the house,” the musician said, according to People. Meanwhile, Duff's longtime hairstylist Nikki Lee seems to approve: She commented on Duff's photo, writing, "Yep, you did it," with a heart-eye cat emoji.

While Duff's Lizzie McGuire blonde may be gone, her new blue look does seem like a very Lizzie move.