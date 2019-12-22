Seven months after their surprise rooftop engagement, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are reportedly married, according to E! News. And it seems as though their ceremony was just as relaxed as Koma's proposal — they reportedly tied the knot with a small ceremony at their Los Angeles home. Duff's stylist, Jessica Paster, seemingly teased the day on Instagram with a photo of her bouquet. "Winter solstice ... a day of luv," she wrote. Bustle has reached out to Duff's rep for comment on the wedding reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Duff hasn't posted any pictures from the day just yet, but she has alluded to the wedding on social media. E! News' shared an Instagram photo of her white masquerade ball gown from A Cinderella Story, imagining her wedding day look. "Haha not quite," Duff commented on the post. In an additional comment, she wrote, "Should have considered the mask tho."

According to E! News, Koma, singer for Winnetka Bowling League, wanted to catch her off guard with his proposal. "It was just the two of them on a rooftop outside." a source told the outlet. So it should come as no surprise that their wedding day was equally intimate. "It was small and low-key," a source told People. "Only family and close friends."

The source added that they got married inside, and took the reception to the backyard. “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” the source said. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

This marks Duff's second marriage. She split from her ex-husband Mike Comrie in 2014, per E! News, after having their son Luca, who is now 7 years old. She and Koma gave Luca a little sister when they welcomed Banks, 1, in October of last year. "Banks Violet Bair," Duff wrote under their first family photo on Instagram. "this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

She has loved watching Koma become a father. "Babe. You are the most natural papa bear I’ve seen," she wrote in a Father's Day Instagram post. "You always put us first. You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong. The kids don’t even know how lucky they are that it’s you.... but they will. It’s a gift I get to witness everyday. We love you more than words."

Koma is equally in awe of her, all the time. "She’s a super hero and I am eternally grateful," he captioned a recent Instagram post while touring his music. "Thank you for holding down the fort, doing the hardest job & making it look easy." Duff commented on the photo. "Swoon," she wrote. "But seriously come home.... homework hour is hard af."

Needless to say, the two of them have been a great team for years, and their reported wedding just made it official.