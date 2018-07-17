In the simplest and potentially most effective clapback tweet of all time, Hillary Clinton blasted Trump for his Putin presser in Helsinki with four simple words: "well, now we know." The tweet was a followup to one she had posted about Trump the day before his trip to the summit, saying, "Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?"

Clinton's response to her own tweet (that we all now "know" which team Trump plays for) was a clearly barbed acknowledgement of Trump's now infamous behavior at the summit, in which he defended Putin's innocence over the findings of his own Intelligence Community, regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During a joint press conference at the end of their meeting, Trump was asked whether he believed the findings of his own intelligence agencies; just last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered an indictment of 12 Russian nationals for their "sustained efforts" in hacking into the email networks of Democrats.

Trump replied, “They think it’s Russia. I have President Putin — he just said it’s not Russia. I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

